On new year’s resolutions, Calvin once delivered an all too familiar complaint to Hobbes: “Here another year has gone by and everything’s still the same! There’s still pollution and war and stupidity and greed! Things haven’t changed! I say what kind of future is this?! I thought things were supposed to improve! I thought the future was supposed to be better!”

Hobbes, in his animal wisdom, replies, “The problem with the future is that it keeps turning into the present.”

And here it is.

I’m writing this on Jan. 1, as many of us hold our feeble resolutions intact and in tow, but by the time you’re reading this — as soon as Jan. 4 — they’ll have begun to wobble. At the very least.

And what does it matter? So we didn’t start biking to work, or only eating local, or buying LED-lights or composting. What did we think was going to happen?

Even with good intentions, our tiny changes do nothing to bring down the terrible systems that are in place or mend the path on which our planet travels. Our toothless approaches do nothing for the millions in this country without adequate food or clean water, without jobs or justice or even the comfort that their lives in the coming months will in any way resemble the stability they desire.

The only tiny change we need is a spelling one. What will your new year’s revolutions be? Now’s no time for BS.