The winter wonderland is a distant memory. Roads are clear, kids are back in school and the first robins of spring are heading this way. We’re back to a very demanding reality. But on the bright side, here are some events that are much less likely to be cancelled.

THURSDAY

The State of Eugenics @ Wake Forest University (W-S), 5 p.m.

The film, which screens at the Porter Byrum Center on the campus of Wake Forest University, tells the true story of North Carolina’s aggressive eugenics program and the sterilization of more than 7,600 men, women and children between 1933 and 1974. A panel with the film’s director and producer, journalists, a former state rep and a former chair of the Governor’s Task Force on Compensation will follow. More info on the Facebook event page.

FRIDAY

Trunky author reading @ Scuppernong Books (GSO), 7 p.m.

Samuel Peterson reads from his newly-released novel, Trunky: A Memoir of Institutionalization & Southern Hospitality. The book portrays the author’s path from addiction to recovery and from female to manhood. Greensboro musician Molly McGinn joins. More info at scuppernongbooks.org.

SATURDAY

Winter drive for the homeless @ Windsor Community Center (GSO), 10 a.m.

In honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, the nonprofit I Am A Queen hosts its seventh annual drive in support of homeless people in Guilford County. For more information on specific items needed, visit iamaqueen.org.

Artrageous! @ High Point Theatre (HP), 8 p.m.

Artists, musicians, singers and dancers celebrate different art forms, pop stars and musical genres in a multimedia show that ends in a series of finished paintings. Bring the kids out and don’t pass up a chance to be part of the show. More info at artrageousexperience.com.

SUNDAY

Memphis or Bust showcase & fundraiser @ the Blind Tiger (GSO), 3 p.m.

The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society’s 2016 Blues Challenge winners Gabriel Morales (youth), Seth Williams & Terry VunCannon (duo) and Laura Blackley & the Wildflowers (band) perform at the annual event to raise funds for the winners’ trip to Memphis and a chance to compete in the International Blues Challenge. More info at piedmontblues.org.

MONDAY

DL Hughley @ Winston-Salem State University, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem State and Wake Forest universities honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with keynote speaker DL Hughley in the Kenneth R. Williams Auditorium on the campus of Winston-Salem State. Hughley is an actor, author, political commentator and one of today’s most popular and recognized standup comedians. The event is free and open to the public. More info at wssu.edu.

Pick of the Week (Arts):

The March on an All-American City @ High Point Museum (HP), Saturday, 10 a.m.

Local historian Phyllis Bridges introduces her documentary on the history of High Point’s African American community during the racial tension and Civil Rights Movement of the ’60s. More info at highpointnc.gov.

Pick of the Week (Food):

Tween cooking class: breakfast for dinner @ Greensboro Children’s Museum (GSO), Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Kids ages 9 to 11 learn to prepare poached, scrambled and fried eggs, as well as make fresh biscuits with a sweet potato and maple butter twist. More info at gcmuseum.com.

Pick of the Week (Music):