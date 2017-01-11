Triad City Beat This Week: Jan. 11, 2016

Editor-in-Chief Brian Clarey follows the long and tortured arc that is the story of Greg Taylor’s false conviction for murder, which is being told by a documentary film team, in this week’s Triad City Beat cover story.
NEWS
• New leadership installed after board exodus at local food co-op
• Council members approve $1.4 million for convention center
• Inspection raises concern about political payback as inauguration nears
OPINION
• Editorial: Cognitive dissonance in North Carolina
• Editor’s Notebook: Greg Taylor, at the movies
COLUMNS
• Citizen Green: Gov. Cooper shows his backbone on Medicaid expansion
• Sportsball: How the mighty Panthers have fallen
• Triaditude Adjustment: I’d like to thank the academy
CULTURE
• Food: Giving a High Point Chinese restaurant its due
• Barstool: Bottleshops bottle the snow
• Music: Snowed-in Crystal Bright streams stripped-down set
• Art: Pavlovic challenges the act of viewing
Triad City Beat This Week comes out every Wednesday with links to stories in that week’s paper.