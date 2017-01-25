Triad City Beat This Week: Jan. 25, 2017

Seven Triad residents highlighted in our cover story this week exemplify the honorific “Citizens of the Triad” as people with feet in more than one Triad city.
NEWS
• Disappointed Bernie supporters join forces with police reformers
• Preservation society reboots, celebrates renovated B&B
OPINION
• Editorial: More sunlight, please
• Fresh Eyes: Separate journeys reach the inauguration
• Editor’s Notebook: Fake news pays the bills
COLUMNS
• Citizen Green: Truth and fiction in Trump’s promises to the forgotten
• Sportsball: Greensboro skate spot opens in the rain
• Triaditude Adjustment: Parental patience problems
CULTURE
• Food: Bandito Bodega opens, thrills
• Barstool: Triad Beverage Alliance organizes the booze scene
• Music: Musicians mourn Phuzz Phest, remember good times
• Art: Quilters reveal memories and reverence through textile art
