Triad City Beat This Week: Jan. 4, 2017

Sports columnist Anthony Harrison explores whether Wake Forest University, the Triad’s only ACC basketball team, can come out of the basement in this week’s Triad City Beat cover story.
NEWS
• GOP leaders seek SCOTUS’ relief from court-ordered redistricting
• New management team and upgrade relaunch Greene Street
OPINION
• Editorial: The question of legitimacy
• Editor’s Notebook: Kids and trains
COLUMNS
• Citizen Green: We are through the looking glass now
• Triaditude Adjustment: Welcome to the gym (sort of)
CULTURE
• Food: Celebrity Dining Guide: Where the stars eat in Greensboro
• Barstool: Mecca is Four Saints Brewing in Asheboro
• Music: Songwriters club promotes weekly creativity and charity
• Art: Storytelling unpacks holiday traditions at Scuppernong
Triad City Beat This Week comes out every Wednesday with links to stories in that week’s paper.