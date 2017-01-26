The resistance and solidarity of the counter-inauguration weekend emboldened the millions who took part in the marches or followed along at home. As the fight continues, we must strive to further our action and education, yet also take care of ourselves and maintain the health and happiness of those around us. Whichever it may be, let these events help.

WEDNESDAY

Kids Cooking Class @ Greensboro Children’s Museum (GSO), 3:30 p.m.

The Edible Schoolyard teaches kids ages 6-8 how to prepare hearty granola bars, as well as how animals hibernate and how the museum’s garden works in winter. Registration and more info available at gcmuseum.com.

THURSDAY

Nature Through New Eyes @ New Winston Museum (W-S), 5:30 p.m.

In a panel discussion, landscape architect Kristen Haaf introduces the idea of living in a “post-wild world.” Lindsey Schwab, Keith Huff and Cornelia Barr join the conversation to discuss examples of urban conservation and restoring decrepit industrial areas as centers of innovation. More info at newwinston.org.

The League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad presents Ending Gerrymandering to Restore Democracy in NC: The Case for Nonpartisan Redistricting. The event discusses a plan created by a volunteer panel of retired NC Supreme Court justices and senior appellate court judges. More info at lwvpt.org.

Singers Giddens (Carolina Chocolate Drops, the New Basement Tapes), McGinn and Dossett merge their separate styles for a show that features some of Greensboro’s best local artists. It’s a big show at a small venue. More info at the Facebook event page.

FRIDAY

Consciousness Through Poetry @ North Star LGBTQ Center (W-S), 7 p.m.

Consciousness Through Poetry provides a platform for beginning and experienced poets, storytellers and spoken-word artists to share their work in a non-judgmental space. The organization encourages all to come out to listen to and meet poets in the community. Bring cash for the Jamaican food provided. More info at the Facebook event page.

SATURDAY

Educational Food Demonstration @ Superior Foods Neighborhood Grocery Store (HP), 11 a.m.

Chefs N’Gai and Andrew create a fun-filled food demo focused on community connection and spreading awareness about food systems and nutrition. More info at homegrownheroes.org.

SUNDAY

Sunday Salon Classics @ St. Mary’s Music Academy (HP), 3 p.m.

The academy’s first concert of the year features award-winning artists Xin Gao on saxophone and Mengfei Xu on piano. The performance exemplifies the desire of St. Mary’s Music Academy to contribute to and enrich the musical environment of the greater Piedmont Triad. More info at stmarysmusicacademy.org.

Pick of the Week (Arts):

Annual campaign kick-off party @ the Barn at Reynolda Village (W-S), Monday, Jan. 30, 5:30 p.m.

Join the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County for an event that features performances by Jacinta White, Ezra Noble and Aaron Bachelder. Light refreshments including beer and wine are provided. More info at intothearts.org

Pick of the Week (Food):

Seed Swap and Potluck @ the Old Salem Visitor Center (W-S), Saturday, 11 a.m.

Slow Food Piedmont holds its annual event to encourage first-time growers and experienced gardeners to exchange seeds and gain garden wisdom. This event is free and includes a potluck lunch. More info at the Facebook event page

Pick of the Week (Music):