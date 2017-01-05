It’s the first week of the new year, all of us blinking into the hazardous, advancing orange and white scourge on the horizon.

With our own resolutions feeble in such flare, consider these local events to help you stand tall:

THURSDAY

Prose, Poetry & Protest: An Open Mic @ Scuppernong Books (GSO), 7 p.m.

The Greensboro branch of the International Socialist Organization and others join together to heal, inspire and envision social change. The event includes an auction to raise funds for travel to Washington, DC for the inauguration protest on Jan. 20. More info on the Facebook event page.

In Pursuit of Justice @ Hanesbrands Theatre (W-S), 7 p.m.

Be a part of the work-in-progress screening of In Pursuit of Justice — a film about Greg Taylor and his 17-year battle to gain his freedom after being wrongfully incarcerated. A Q&A with Taylor and his attorney, Chris Mumma, will follow. The film’s producers will be available for conversation after the Q&A.

SATURDAY