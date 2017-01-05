It’s the first week of the new year, all of us blinking into the hazardous, advancing orange and white scourge on the horizon.
With our own resolutions feeble in such flare, consider these local events to help you stand tall:
THURSDAY
- Prose, Poetry & Protest: An Open Mic @ Scuppernong Books (GSO), 7 p.m.
The Greensboro branch of the International Socialist Organization and others join together to heal, inspire and envision social change. The event includes an auction to raise funds for travel to Washington, DC for the inauguration protest on Jan. 20. More info on the Facebook event page.
- In Pursuit of Justice @ Hanesbrands Theatre (W-S), 7 p.m.
Be a part of the work-in-progress screening of In Pursuit of Justice — a film about Greg Taylor and his 17-year battle to gain his freedom after being wrongfully incarcerated. A Q&A with Taylor and his attorney, Chris Mumma, will follow. The film’s producers will be available for conversation after the Q&A.
SATURDAY
- We Stand with Aleppo: A Panel Discussion @ International Civil Rights Center & Museum (GSO), 4 p.m.
Stand in solidarity with the millions of Syrians who have died or been displaced since 2011. The panel discussion and vigil are free and open to the public. More info on the Facebook event page.
- Stargazing @ SciWorks (W-S), 5:30 p.m.
Bring the kids to a free astronomy observation hosted by SciWorks and the Forsyth Astronomical Society in the SciWorks parking lot in northern Winston-Salem. Enjoy the use of professional telescopes, too!
- The Rose Tattoo @ Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance (W-S), 8 p.m.
As a part of the by-the-book series of staged readings, actors will read Tennessee Williams’ Tony Award-winning play about the life of widow Serafina Delle Rose. More info can be found at .
- Southern Eyes @ Blue Bourbon Jacks (HP), 10 p.m.
The Winston-Salem band brings its rock, soul, country and blues influences to High Point. The four members draw from different backgrounds and eras of musical history to create a unique sound and energy. More info on the band’s Facebook page.