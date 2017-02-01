Triad City Beat This Week: Feb. 1, 2017

Editor-in-Chief Brian Clarey surveys progress in downtown Greensboro over the past year in this week’s Triad City Beat cover story.

NEWS

• Greensboro officials seek to reassure residents rattled by Trump orders

• Vernon Robinson, who made the blueprint for Trump, tones it down

OPINION

• Editorial: Disrupt the machine: A lesson from the airports

• It Just Might Work: Banning bathtubs

• Fresh Eyes: What does the white working class want?

• Editor’s Notebook: Zack bounces back

COLUMN

• Citizen Green: Democracy is not guaranteed

• Sportsball: The most dangerous game, redux

• Triaditude Adjustment: In 70 years, nothing but possibilities

CULTURE

• Food: Foodies, we need to talk

• Barstool: Wiseman Brewing’s long-awaited opening

• Music: You don’t interrupt Rhiannon Giddens

• Art: Artist Beverly McIver discovers a common peace

Triad City Beat This Week comes out every Wednesday with links to stories in that week’s issue.