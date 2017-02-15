Triad City Beat This Week: Feb. 15, 2017

Senior Editor Jordan Green reviews the record to gauge whether the United States is on track towards autocracy under a presidency that explicitly appeals to Christian ethno-nationalist sentiments in this week’s Triad City Beat cover story.

NEWS

• Activists on both sides of abortion debate look to larger fight

• ICE arrest witnessed by students in Charlotte causes alarm across NC

• Bracing for deportations, Guilford parents seek school district’s support

OPINION

• Editorial: Trading punches, stateside

• Editor’s Notebook: Remembering Mr. Rivadue

COLUMNS

• Citizen Green: Making things in High Point again

• Sportsball: Sports and politics intersect in a time of racial tension

• Triaditude Adjustment: Clean ductwork, Elizabeth Warren and Betamax

CULTURE

• Food: Local doc finds black gold in the Carolina mountains

• Barstool: Try these 6 Girl Scout cookie-inspired drinks

• Music: Black 2 Hip Hop festival showcases Triad artists

• Art: Snapshots of the past preserved in photo sanctuary

Triad City Beat This Week comes out every Wednesday with links to stories in that week’s paper.