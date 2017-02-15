Triad City Beat This Week: Feb. 15, 2017

Jordan Green
Senior Editor Jordan Green reviews the record to gauge whether the United States is on track towards autocracy under a presidency that explicitly appeals to Christian ethno-nationalist sentiments in this week’s Triad City Beat cover story.

NEWS

Activists on both sides of abortion debate look to larger fight

ICE arrest witnessed by students in Charlotte causes alarm across NC

Bracing for deportations, Guilford parents seek school district’s support

 

OPINION

• Editorial: Trading punches, stateside

• Editor’s Notebook: Remembering Mr. Rivadue

 

 

COLUMNS

• Citizen Green: Making things in High Point again

• Sportsball: Sports and politics intersect in a time of racial tension

• Triaditude Adjustment: Clean ductwork, Elizabeth Warren and Betamax

 

 

CULTURE

• Food: Local doc finds black gold in the Carolina mountains

• Barstool: Try these 6 Girl Scout cookie-inspired drinks

• Music: Black 2 Hip Hop festival showcases Triad artists

• Art: Snapshots of the past preserved in photo sanctuary

 

