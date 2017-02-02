It’s that time of year again! Holiday mascot and former Energy Secretary nominee Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his burrow to foresee the wintry fates of us all. Regardless of his prediction, make some time in your schedule to check out the events below.

WEDNESDAY

The Walker Street Fiddlers @ McPherson’s Bar & Grill (GSO), 7 p.m.

Student musicians ranging from elementary to high school showcase their love for and dedication to traditional Irish and American fiddle music. A veteran group of adults accompany, and instructor Scott Walker leads the way. More info at thewalkerfamilyband.com.

THURSDAY

Anti-racist white people gathering @ Elsewhere (GSO), 7 p.m.

Black Lives Matter Gate City initiates a dialogue with white folks who desire to fight for social justice. Participants learn different types of anti-racist action, as well as showing true solidarity and supporting trans persons of color in North Carolina. More info on the Facebook event page.

FRIDAY

T0w3rs @ The Garage (W-S), 9 p.m.

Winston-Salem label Phuzz Records presents bands T0w3rs, Body Games and Breathers. More info at the-garage.ws.

SATURDAY

Painting Basics @ Theatre Art Galleries (HP), 9 a.m.

Award-winning local artist Jeremy Sams presents Still Life, Looking to Paint , a painting class for beginners. Participants learn drawing basics and create a still-life painting. Space is limited and a reservation is required. More info at tagart.org.

Police-community forum @ the Islamic Center of Greensboro, 3:30 p.m.

Members of the Greensboro Police Department and the international community join for a panel discussion to develop understanding and relationships between the law enforcement and the city’s immigrant and refugee population. More info on the Facebook event page.

GRAWL Brawl IV: Battle of the Stars @ Geeksboro (GSO), 8 p.m.

The Greensboro Arm Wrestling League presents its second season of ladies arm wrestling in a Star Wars vs. “Star Trek” battle. The event includes raffle prizes and local celebrity guest judges. Proceeds from the event benefit the nonprofit My Sister Susan’s House, a transitional living facility for homeless young mothers. More info at geeksboro.com.

SUNDAY

Lonnie Holley & Ben Sollee @ SECCA (W-S), 6 p.m.

The Blue Ridge Music Center and SECCA present artist and musician Lonnie Holley, along with cellist and composer Ben Sollee. The two artists play one set apiece with a brief intermission. Food trucks and beer from Foothills Brewing are available. Tickets and more info at the SECCA website.

Pick of the Week (Arts)

Short Tales @ the Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center (GSO), Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m.

The Drama Center’s Children’s Theatre presents Short Tales, a series of one-acts for all ages. Students from UNCG’s theater education program direct the plays. Admission includes a $5 suggested donation. More info at thedramacenter.com.

Pick of the Week (Food)

Pancake jamboree @ the Benton Convention Center (W-S), Friday, 6:30 a.m.

The Twin City Kiwanis Club invites everyone to its 60th Pancake Jamboree, which includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, as well as Neese’s sausage and beverages. The proceeds support approximately 30 nonprofit youth programs. More info at twin-city.kiwanisone.org.

Pick of the Week (Music)