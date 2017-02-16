The Weekender: The Midwinter Edition

Valentine’s Day has come and gone. And by this point we should all be able to agree that Presidents’ Day has lost whatever meaning it might have had. So unless you’re a college basketball fan, there’s little convivial celebrating to anticipate. First we’ll lose an hour of sleep for Daylight Saving Time in March, then it’s another month until the dog wolfs down a dozen plastic Easter eggs before the kids can find them, ruining the humid late morning with another trip to the vet.

With no holidays to help, try these events instead.

THURSDAY

#NoDAPL @ UNCG, 12:30 p.m.

UNCG Women’s & Gender Studies presents a series of scholars and activists who have been involved in indigenous resistance to the Dakota Access Pipeline. The discussion, held in the Maple Room at the Elliott University Center, includes environmental and anti-colonial aspects of the struggle. More info on the Facebook event page.

The keynote event for Wake Forest University’s Black History Month activities features Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour and Carmen Perez — co-chairs of the recent Women’s March in Washington, DC. The discussion, “Reckoning & Resistance,” connects their involvement in the march to the task of moving forward. Melissa Harris-Perry moderates the event. More info and ticket registration at news.wfu.edu.

FRIDAY

Family game night @ High Point Museum, 5 p.m.

The High Point Museum presents an evening of card games, board games, scavenger hunts, Pokémon Go and the “Challenge High Point” game. Pizza, snacks and prizes are available. More info at highpointnc.gov.

These two famed musicians team up for an event called “Shut the Folk Up and Listen.” The evening features solo sets from each guitarist as well as some collaboration. More info at carolinatheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Move & Dance! In Solidarity with Women @ the Sherri Denese Jackson Foundation (GSO), 1 p.m.

All are invited to the Women Empowering Women event to unite against exploitation of girls and women. The event includes poetry, dance, refreshments and information about agencies that assist those in need in Guilford County. More info on the Facebook event page.

An award-winning Americana duo brings a down-to-earth style that accompanies its compelling musical arrangements with Holly Hanson’s light soprano and Steve Hayes’ rich tenor. More info at muddycreekcafeandmusichall.com.

Pick of the Week (Arts)

Secret Sunshine @ Aperture Cinema (W-S), Saturday, 9:30 a.m.

Aperture holds a morning viewing and discussion of the Korean film Secret Sunshine, a story of human faith during tragedy. It is the second of three events on faith, doubt and transcendence in film. More info at aperturecinema.com.

Pick of the Week (Food)

The High Point Healthy for Good Expo @ Oak Hollow Mall (HP), Saturday, 8 a.m.

This free community event provides a “passport” to visit various health stops, including healthy cooking demonstrations. Stop by anytime between 8 a.m. and noon, but plan to stay for at least an hour. More info at healthyforgood.heart.org.

Pick of the Week (Music)

Rhapsodies for clarinet and piano @ UNCSA (W-S), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

UNCSA faculty members Oskar Espina-Ruiz on clarinet and Allison Gagnon on piano present Spanish, French, German and American rhapsodic styles. A UNCSA composition student’s premiere of a work for clarinet solo completes the event. More info at uncsa.edu.

