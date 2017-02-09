The Weekender: The Valentine’s Weekend Edition

Should you take your partner out on Friday or Saturday, instead of Tuesday, Feb. 14? Or both? Would one night be more fun than the other? Will they be too tired? Will there be too many people? But do you get flowers on Friday? Tuesday? What kind of flowers? Or is it chocolate? Is Valentine’s Day maybe a POS holiday regardless?

Hell, here are some events to consider, to celebrate or avoid your Valentine, whichever day you choose.

THURSDAY

Town Hall Meeting @ High Point Arts Council, 6:30 p.m.

Art-Force consultant Janet Kagan leads a discussion on the arts in High Point. The event closes a week of presentations, discussions and dialogues on public art as a tool for city revitalization and economic development. More info on the Facebook event page.

North Carolina comedian Zach Galifianakis investigates the role of money in politics in his home state. Join Onward, Beloved Community Center, the Multicultural Student Center at NC A&T University and Working Films for a free screening and chance to learn more about and counter the influence of money in North Carolina politics. More info on the Facebook event page.

Brima Lamin, author of The Walk: Memoir of a Liberian Civil War Survivor, and UNCG history professor Jeff Jones hold an event based on storytelling and conversation. Book sales and signings are available. More info on the Facebook event page.

FRIDAY

Mural figures nomination @ the People’s Perk (GSO), 6:30 p.m.

In an effort to lift up the legacies of forgotten women and femme folks, the Greensboro Mural Project and the People’s Perk hold an open mic nomination event. The mural gets painted at the People’s Perk in March. More info on the Facebook event page.

UNCSA’s School of Filmmaking presents a free screening of nine short films created by students during the 2015-16 school year. Film Dean Susan Ruskin curated the collection. More info at uncsa.edu.

SATURDAY

Grand opening @ Colony Urban Farm Store (W-S), 10 a.m.

As Winston-Salem’s first and only retail store specifically catering to urban farmers, Colony Urban Farm Store provides supplies and workshops to those who are interested in keeping chickens or bees, as well as gardeners of all types. More info on the Facebook event page.

Black 2 Hip Hop holds its annual music festival in honor of Black History Month. The event provides a platform for independent talent, fashion designers and other entrepreneurs with a mission to emphasize the role of a culture that expands music today. More info at theblindtiger.com.

Pick of the Week (Arts)

Wilmington on Fire @ UNCG, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

The award-winning documentary Wilmington on Fire chronicles the Wilmington Massacre of 1898, in which an armed white mob with the support of the North Carolina Democratic Party attacked members of the African-American community. The screening at the Elliott University Center is followed by a Q&A with the film’s director and producer Christopher Everett. More info on the Facebook event page.

Pick of the Week (Food)

Valentine’s breakfast event @ the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, Saturday, 8 a.m.

The Greensboro Farmers Market invites all to its “Love your Local French Toast Brunch” event to celebrate an early Valentine’s Day. Chef Rush and Guilford Technical Community College’s culinary team serves French toast made with locally-sourced eggs, bread and toppings. Proceeds benefit the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market. More info at gsofarmersmarket.org.

Pick of the Week (Music)

Trombonanza @ UNCSA (W-S), Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.

UNCSA’s trombone studio presents solo, chamber and large trombone ensemble works. John Ilika, principal trombone of the North Carolina Symphony, leads the way. More info at uncsa.edu.

Pick of the Week (Sports)