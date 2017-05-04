The Weekender: The Cinco de Mayo Edition

Once again the seasons have turned like a spinning sombrero tossed jubilantly into the air, and the most uncomfortable holiday of the year has arrived. We’ll all be biting our Corona-soaked tongues to see if Trump out-racists himself with a familiar taco-bowl tweet to commemorate his first May in the Oval Office.

For those looking to avoid such traditions, there are plenty of great events in the Triad this week:

THURSDAY

Dance on the Roof @ Rooftop of Krankies and Wherehouse Art Hotel (W-S), 7 p.m.

As part of Helen Simoneau Danse’s On Site/In Sight: A Downtown Winston-Salem Dance Festival, free dance performances take place at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the roof of the Wherehouse Art Hotel. Artists Blakeney Bullock, Julianne Harper, Jessie Laurita-Spanglet, Caitlyn Swett and Helen Simoneau organize the festival that runs from Wednesday to Saturday. More info at helensimoneau.com.

FRIDAY

Put Your Money Where the Art Is @ Urban Grinders (GSO), 7 p.m.

Put Your Money Where the Art Is — a benefit show featuring more than 20 artists from around the world — donates its proceeds to Southerners On New Ground and the Lakota People’s Law Project. The event includes live music from SunQueen Kelcey, a local R&B and soul artist. More info on the Facebook event page.

SATURDAY

“Unity In The Pet Community: Antique and Classic Motor Show” @ Greensboro Coliseum (GSO), 11 a.m.

The Humane Society of the Piedmont, an organization working to prevent animal cruelty and overpopulation, presents an event featuring an antique car and truck show, pet contests and prizes, a raffle, live music and family friendly games and activities. Food trucks and Natty Greene’s beer are available. The rain or shine event costs $2 per human and $1 per pet. More info at hspiedmont.org.

The Humane Society of the Piedmont, an organization working to prevent animal cruelty and overpopulation, presents an event featuring an antique car and truck show, pet contests and prizes, a raffle, live music and family friendly games and activities. Food trucks and Natty Greene’s beer are available. The rain or shine event costs $2 per human and $1 per pet. More info at hspiedmont.org. Free Comic Book Day and GRAWL Brawl V @ Elm Street Center (GSO), 8 p.m.

During regular business hours, Greensboro’s Acme Comics, Comic Dimension, Parts Unknown and Ssalefish Greensboro provide thousands of free comic books to children and adults as part of the nationwide Free Comic Book Day festivities. In the evening, these stores team up to participate in We Can Be Heroes, a Greensboro Arm-Wrestling League (GRAWL) superhero-themed ladies arm-wrestling event. Net proceeds go to the I Am a Queen Foundation — a mentorship program for young women who live in Greensboro and High Point. More info at geeksboro.com.

ALL WEEKEND

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast @ High Point Theatre (HP), Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

High Point Community Theatre presents the modern Broadway musical that tells the tale of Belle, a young woman from a provincial town, and the Beast, a young prince under the spell of an enchantress. (Thursday’s performance includes an American Sign Language presentation.) More info at highpointtheatre.com.

Pick of the Week (Arts)

Made 4 Market @ Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, May 7, 11 a.m.

Get your Mother’s Day gifts at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market’s arts, crafts and pottery show. The market showcases more than 100 artists, featuring fiber art & accessories, pottery, bath & body, jewelry, woodworking, garden décor and culinary products. More info at gsofarmersmarket.org.

Pick of the Week (Food)

Women in craft beer tap takeover @ Craft City Sip In (GSO), Saturday, 4 p.m.

Craft City Sip In hosts a tap takeover showcasing women who brew beer or who own breweries. Local charities that support women, including Planned Parenthood and the Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro, receive a portion of the day’s beer sales. The event includes live music, a food truck and a raffle for special-release craft beers and special brewery items, as well as restaurant and bottle shop gift cards. More info at craftcitysipin.com.

Pick of the Week (Music)

Jim Lauderdale Bluegrass Trio @ Winston Square Park (W-S), Sunday, 5 p.m.

Two-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Jim Lauderdale brings country, rock, folk and bluegrass music to the first Summer Park Series performance of the year. Kelley & the Cowboys — a four-piece old-time band led by female vocalist Kelley Breiding — opens the concert. Refreshments including beer and wine are available with proceeds supporting the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. More info at intothearts.org.

Pick of the Week (Sports)