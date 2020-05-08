Feature photo: Jordan Keiper (left) with Providence Kitchen sous chef, Chef Terrell

Jordan Keiper works to feed 800 people each day.

As director of service for Second Harvest Foodbank and Providence Kitchen and Catering in Winston-Salem, Keiper has kept himself busy since the start of the pandemic.

“We created a whole new business idea on March 23,” he says during a recent phone call.

After Providence Kitchen closed its location at the downtown BB&T building in early March, Keiper said he began thinking about using the space to help feed the hundreds of service industry workers who were now, suddenly, out of jobs.

“We just started thinking about how hospitality workers were going to eat and how their families were going to eat,” he says. “A lot of hospitality folks live day to day, especially servers.”

Using donations from the food bank, large food companies like US Foods and Cisco, as well as businesses like Joyce Farms, Keiper and dozens of staff members and volunteers began cooking hundreds of hot meals every day to give out for free to local workers. They call it the “Heard Kitchen.”

“When we first started this, we thought, we do it for a week or two weeks,” he says.

Now, more than a month later, Keiper says Heard serves about 800 meals per day.

The meals are split up between the location in Winston-Salem and the Interactive Resource Center, a homeless day shelter in Greensboro. Those in need can also pick up bags of produce packed by volunteers using donations from the food bank and the community.

The restaurants gets fresh produce donations through the food bank as well as other local organizations and businesses. (courtesy photo)

A recent hot meal featured shrimp scampi pasta. (courtesy photo)

“A majority of the people, about 60 or 70 percent, are hospitality workers,” Keiper says. “The rest of them are the general public. It’s been amazing. A lot of people have come to us and said, ‘We wouldn’t be able to feed our families if it wasn’t for you guys.’ And that’s the exact reason why we do this.”

In the past few weeks they’ve made a grilled ham steak with honey-soy glaze and a side of roasted broccoli, with wild-rice pilaf. A beef brisket donation resulted in a barbecue plate with a baked potato, chili and a side of vegetables. Last week, they made an udon-noodle stir fry.

Part of the fun is coming up with the meals that are not only tasty but are able to be made in huge amounts to accommodate the growing need, Keiper says.

“Being 100 percent donation driven, we get random things that come in all of the time,” he says. “And then we have chefs looking at them and say we can make this, or we can make that. We have 300 whole chickens coming in tomorrow, so we have to think about not only how we store the chickens but also how we prepare them the best to feed the most people.”

Recently, the crew started making meals for doctors and nurses in COVID-19 units at Forsyth Medical Center and Baptist Hospital.

“It’s a huge operation and typically it would take a large amount of people to accomplish all of this,” Keiper says. “But we have a large amount of people who have come in to volunteer with us. We have about nine people every day.”

And while Keiper says he feels inspired by his work, the decision to oversee such a large endeavor hasn’t been without its drawbacks.

“My wife has three children, and we made the conscious decision, because we are out in the public, to let them stay with their father,” Keiper says. “That was one of the hardest parts that we had to choose but it’s also one of the smartest things we had to do. We didn’t want our kids to get sick.”

Keiper says he last saw his stepkids in person on March 15. Since then, he and his wife have been doing phone calls, but, of course, it’s not the same.

“I miss fixing them breakfast in the morning,” he says. “I miss being able to spoil them. It’s been a battle, but we have to sacrifice right now because what we’re doing is helping far more people than we could imagine.”

To find out more about Heard or to donate time, money or food, check out this form.

Jordan at-a-glance: