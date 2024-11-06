From the pool of six candidates, Forsyth County voters chose three winners for this year’s race for county commission. While the three incumbent Republicans received the most votes — compared to the three Democrats running — for the three available seats, the race remained close for most of the night, leaving the potential for a recount open for the third open seat.
County commissioners make decisions about law enforcement, schools, health and human services and more. Here are the results as of 11:47 p.m. on Tuesday evening:
DISTRICT B:
WINNERS: Republicans Richard Linville, Gloria Whisenhunt, last winner unclear
Republican Richard Linville, who was first elected in 1980 and was the chair of the board from 1985-86, garnered the most votes, getting 18.2 percent of the vote.
In second place, Republican Gloria Whisenhunt secured 17.2 percent of the vote with 63,335 votes. She has been in office since 1996 and has served as chair and vice chair of the board.
In third place, Republican Gray Wilson led the pack with 16.98 percent of the vote.Wilson was selected to fill the remainder of former commissioner Dave Plyler in July.
In fourth place, Democrat Curtis Fentress had 16.27 percent of the vote. This leaves a .71 percent gap between Wilson and Fentress, giving Fentress an option to request a recount according to state law.
The state law notes that candidates “have the right to demand a recount of the votes if the difference between the votes for that candidate and the votes for a prevailing candidate is not more than one percent (1%) of the total votes cast in the ballot item.”
According to the law, the demand for a recount must be made in writing and be received by the county board of elections by 5:00 p.m. on the first business day after the canvass. That would mean that Fentress must deliver a request to the county board by Wednesday at 5 p.m. The recount would be conducted under the supervision of the county board of elections.
When TCB reached out to Fentress on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, the candidate did not immediately respond to confirm whether or not he would request a recount.
Democrats Valerie Brockenbrough and Marsie West came in fifth and sixth place and received 16.07 and 15.32 percent of the vote, respectively.
