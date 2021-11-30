;
59.4 F
Winston-Salem
Wednesday, December 1, 2021

We believe reporting can save the world

We believe that reporting can save the world. Facts, data, source documents — the truth, unvarnished, is what makes us free. Our Founders knew it — that’s why when they were writing amendments for the Bill of Rights, they made Freedom of the Press the first one. The TCB First Amendment Society recognizes the vital role of a free, unfettered press with a bundling of local experiences designed to build community, and unique engagements with our newsroom that will help you understand, and shape, local journalism’s critical role in uplifting the people in our cities. Most importantly, all revenue the First Amendment Society raises goes directly into the newsroom as reporters’ salaries and freelance commissions. Every dollar goes to the journalists themselves.

I Believe!

Your FAS membership entitles you to:

  • Unlimited access to our email newsletters and website; no pop-ups when logged in
  • Access to our members-only newsletter, with background on the stories and projects we are working on, highlights and details on member-only events.
  • Free registration to our classes and events, including investigative journalism, feature writing, elections and more.
  • “Name in lights” recognition in a print edition.
  • Weekly home delivery of the print edition [coming soon]
  • Ad-free web experience [coming soon]
Join the First Amendment Society today!
Triad City Beat
Triad City Beat exists to chronicle the North Carolina Triad cities of Winston-Salem, High Point, and Greensboro as low-cost incubators of innovation, sustainability and creativity. We publish smart reporting and writing that recognizes the intelligence of our readers. Triad City Beat is wholly owned by Beat Media Inc.
Contact us: [email protected]

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Beat Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this:
DMCA.com Protection Status