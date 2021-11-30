We believe reporting can save the world

We believe that reporting can save the world. Facts, data, source documents — the truth, unvarnished, is what makes us free. Our Founders knew it — that’s why when they were writing amendments for the Bill of Rights, they made Freedom of the Press the first one. The TCB First Amendment Society recognizes the vital role of a free, unfettered press with a bundling of local experiences designed to build community, and unique engagements with our newsroom that will help you understand, and shape, local journalism’s critical role in uplifting the people in our cities. Most importantly, all revenue the First Amendment Society raises goes directly into the newsroom as reporters’ salaries and freelance commissions. Every dollar goes to the journalists themselves.