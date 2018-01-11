The Weekender: Socializing Edition

Many forego socializing in the chill of winter, at least when it requires leaving the house. Single degree temperatures have eased away, though, and it’s time to get back out there. Whether you’re ready for crowded events in bars and concerts or want to ease back in with a low-key community dinner, we’ve got some ideas for you. No shame if you’d still prefer to swaddle yourself in blankets but, in that case, you might ask someone to bring over a freshly-printed copy of Triad City Beat.

THURSDAY

Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament @ Gibb’s Hundred Brewing (GSO), 6 p.m.

Battle a throng of opponents in the hopes of facing off with reigning champion Ryan Hovis. This classic style competition will not allow use of dynamite, lizard or Spock. Find the event on Facebook.

Fun Home @ Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance (W-S), 8 p.m.

This Tony Award-winning musical centers on lesbian author Alison Bechdel, who struggles to write her own coming-of-age graphic autobiography. Travel through time with Alison as she reckons with her past from youth to college at Oberlin and into the present. Learn more at wstheatrealliance.org.

FRIDAY

The Pirate’s Jules @ Stephen D. Hyers Studio Theater (GSO), 12:30 p.m.

The Fringe Festival presents an interactive, family-friendly, live actor puppet show. The buccaneers inspire gratitude for the present moment, family and friends. Find the event on Facebook.

Carolina Thunderbirds vs. Port Huron Prowlers @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds & Annex, 7:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem’s professional hockey team takes on the Port Huron Prowlers. The matchup continues with a second game on Saturday at 6 p.m., after which free skate time is open to the public. Learn more at carolinathunderbirds.com.

Exposure: Caribbean Experience @ Mill Entertainment Complex (GSO), 9 p.m.

HUMbl Media Svcs curates a party to celebrate international dance cultures. Admission includes a free dance lesson with Messina Dance Co. in the first hour followed by hours of open-floor dance to timba, kizomba, reggae, rueda de casino and dancehall music. Find the event on Facebook.

SATURDAY

Get Social! Saturdays @ Boxcar Bar+Arcade (GSO), 1 p.m.

Party to live music from Andie L., Suzanne Stafford of rock band Sugar Meat and Laura Jane Vincent’s Whole Music Situation while enjoying a meal from a charity. All food donations go to the charity of the week and free game tokens with purchase of drink specials. Find the event on Facebook.

Artist talk & community dinner @ Elsewhere Museum (GSO), 5 p.m.

January’s artists-in-residence review past work and share details of their individual creative processes. Pre-register to share a buffet-style vegetarian meal with Elsewhere residents, staff and other community members. Find the event on Facebook.

Live Action Turtles Parody Show @ RJ Reynolds Auditorium (W-S), 6 p.m.

Actors dressed as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles perform a humorous, family-friendly show with an anti-bullying message. Ticket sales help the turtles visit ill children in hospitals and during home visits. Find the event on Facebook.

Gentleman’s Agreement @ Temple Emanuel (W-S), 7 p.m.

RiverRun International Film Festival brings Christopher Hart, whose father wrote the screenplay, and Foster Hirsch, a professor of film at Brooklyn College, to Temple Emanuel for a free RiverRun Retro screening, reception and discussion of this 1948 classic featuring Gregory Peck as a journalist who attempts to pose as a Jewish person in an effort to write an expose on anti-Semitism in New York City and an affluent Connecticut community. Find the event on Facebook.

Winter Showcase @ High Point Theatre (HP), 7 p.m.

The Greensboro Performing Arts’ ballet, tap and musical theater companies perform something for everyone from classical ballet, modern dance and tap dance to musical theatre. Learn more at highpointtheatre.com.

Heaven @ Monstercade (W-S), 9 p.m.

Catch the dreamy sonic waves of Heaven, indie-pop-punk leanings of the Dead Bedrooms and local musician Carlos Bocanegra’s goth and dream-pop project, Vampiros. Find the event on Facebook.

Poetry Café @ Triad Stage UpStage Cabaret (GSO), 9 p.m.

Spend an evening sipping on a drink with other poetry lovers during this open mic session that also features live R&B and neo soul. Learn more at josephusiii.com.

SUNDAY

The Barber of Seville @ UNCG Auditorium (GSO), 2 p.m.

Artists from the Metropolitan Opera join forces with Triad talent to bring audiences a rendition of Gioachino Rossini’s fun-hearted opera. The performance is sung in Italian with English supertitles. Learn more at greensboroopera.org.

Live band karaoke @ Bull’s Tavern (W-S), 10 p.m.

Round out the weekend with some fun and feel the full force of a band behind you as you belt out your favorite tunes. Find the event on Facebook.