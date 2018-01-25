The Weekender: Learning Edition

Don’t worry, this weekend is full of the fun kind of learning: the kind that helps you save on taxes, figure out home ownership and how to let loose on the air guitar. The kind that teaches book clubs and public works projects can be cool.

THURSDAY

Ramen night @ Krankies (W-S), 5 p.m.

Meat-eaters, vegetarians and vegans alike will find ramen, dumplings, fresh herb salads and several types of sake. Try special cocktails flavored with lemongrass, ginger, sesame, tangerine and coconut milk homemade desserts. Find the event on Facebook.

“Pam’s Great Gatsby” @ Scuppernong Books (GSO), 7 p.m.

Local musician Ben Singer presents a short documentary about what he dubs “one strange night in Shanghai.” This is likely to be a one-time screening; take note if you don’t want to miss your chance. Find the event on Facebook.

FRIDAY

Baggage Claims reception @ Weatherspoon Art Museum (GSO), 6:30 p.m.

Hit up the cash bar and ponder the humanitarian and political implications of global migration through visual art. These pieces, both heartbreaking and humorous, refer both to individual journeys, memories and hopes and to policies that shape those experiences, from ethnic cleansing to environmental deregulation. Learn more at weatherspoon.uncg.edu.

Air-guitar showcase @ Monstercade (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

Show up in full bravado and bring your best guitar licks — you might win some prizes. Afterwards, Mauve Angeles DJs an all-metal set beginning at 9:30 p.m. Costumes welcome. Find the event on Facebook.

Chad Eby Quintet @ Carolina Theatre (GSO), 8 p.m.

Local saxophonist Chad Eby is joined by Brandon Lee on trumpet, Ariel Pocock on piano and vocals, Steve Haines on bass and Daniel Faust on drums, as they perform songs from Cannonball Adderley, Miles Davis and Dave Brubeck. Find the event on Facebook.

SATURDAY

Homebuyer seminar @ Winston-Salem State University (W-S), 10 a.m.

The Winston-Salem Urban League and Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority bring realtors, lenders and non-profit housing professionals to walk attendees through the sometimes daunting home purchase process for those ready to take the dive into property ownership in the Elva Jones Computer Science Building. Learn more at eventbrite.com.

Free tax preparation @ Community and Neighborhood Development Center (HP), noon

High Point’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program kicks off its season with an event featuring door prizes, neighborhood resources and helpful tax information. Free tax return preparation by IRS-certified volunteers for eligible families and individuals with annual incomes of $55,000 or less will begin at 2 p.m. Learn more at highpointnc.gov.

“The New Deal and the South” discussion @ High Point Museum, 1 p.m.

Charles C. Bolton, a history professor and associate dean at UNCG, leads a discussion about the New Deal and the South in conjunction with the museum’s new exhibit, “New Deal in High Point,” which explores how New Deal policies affected the physical landscape of the city. Learn more at highpointnc.gov.

Wise Man Turns 1 @ Wise Man Brewing (W-S), 4 p.m.

Celebrate Wise Man’s 1-year anniversary with new beer releases with live music from the Freeway Revival, Gipsy Danger and Dr. Bacon. Find the event on Facebook.

Tangled Denim Improv @ Greensboro Cultural Center, 10 p.m.

Four improvisers unite onstage for 45 minutes of entirely unique theatrical improvisation. Learn more at greensborofringefestival.org.

SUNDAY

“One Acts” @ Greensboro College (GSO), 2 p.m.

View three one-act plays directed by students and faculty in the Annie Sellars Jordan Parlor Theatre. Check, Please! follows a series of ridiculous and cringe-worthy dinner dates. Tropical Depression takes audiences to a remote Caribbean island where two wealthy Texan housewives enjoy a respite from boring husbands, until nature interrupts their plans, and The Loveliest Afternoon of the Year is an absurdist play full of outlandish stories. Learn more at greensboro.edu.

Young Marx @ Hanesbrands Theatre (W-S), 2 p.m.

Richard Bean and Clive Coleman’s comedy starring Rory Kinnear as Karl Marx and Oliver Chris as Friedrich Engels is broadcast live from the Bridge Theatre in London as part of National Theatre Live. Learn more at rhodesartscenter.org.

Cooking with Gas @ Greensboro Cultural Center (GSO), 4 p.m.

Jini Zlatniski’s new play follows Damon Winters, who questions whether he is falling in love with a man for the first time or caught up in the allure of celebrity in this Fringe Festival production. Learn more at greensborofringefestival.org.

Joyce Moyer Hostetter @ Bookmarks (W-S), 4 p.m.

Learn more about two student book clubs Bookmarks is launching this year at this kick-off event featuring award-winning author Joyce Hostetter. She is the co-publisher of Talking Story, a newsletter about reading and writing for educators and author of Blue, which recounts North Carolina’s 1944 polio epidemic. Find the event on Facebook.

