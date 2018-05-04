The Weekender: May the Fourth Edition

May the fourth be with you…

While there’s plenty to do this weekend that has nothing to do with the Star Wars franchise, the real nerds know that Friday, May 4 has a special significance to those schooled in the ways of the Force. Also, the Han Solo movie is coming out in three weeks. This image comes from photographer Zahir Batin, who creates scenes with Star Wars action figures at his Deviant Art page.

FRIDAY

Bounce-house gallery @ Elsewhere Museum (GSO), 6 p.m.

Elsewhere’s spring interns invite the community to view their work inside an inflatable bounce-house gallery. Local street drum band Cakalak Thunder performs in an effort to raise money along with Southerners on New Ground to bail black mothers and caretakers out of jail. Find the event on Facebook.

Dark Prophet Tongueless Monk @ the Ramkat (W-S), 8 p.m.

Dark Prophet Tongueless Monk debuts its new album Insides. Concertgoers can also look forward to performances from O’Brother, a heavy, atmospheric rock band from Atlanta, the Bronzed Chorus and psychedelic rock band Winston-Satan. Learn more at theramkat.com.

Student film screenings @ UNSCA (W-S), 8 p.m

The School of the Arts screens all 10 films created by fourth-year students. Find the event on Facebook.

Murder on the Nile @ Stained Glass Playhouse (W-S), 8 p.m.

The playhouse reveals its interpretation of Agatha Christie’s 1944 murder mystery play which she based on her 1937 novel Death on the Nile. Learn more at stainedglassplayhouse.org.

SATURDAY

Concrete Canvas Mural Fest 2018 @ ARTivity on the Green (W-S), 11 a.m.

Slanted Shed food truck will be on site for most of this all-day mural art and music festival. Eleven mural and graffiti artists work in real-time as Triad-based bands Foxture, Speak N’ Eye, Mama, Star Wizard, and Hirshe take the stage. Bless These Sounds Under the City from Charlotte and TYNY from Durham also perform live. Find the event on Facebook.

Anniversary party @ Preyer Brewing Co. (GSO), noon

Preyer’s third anniversary promises live music, outdoor games, a bounce house and the release of new cans and bottles. Bandito Burrito food truck takes the first shift with Baconessence food truck following in the evening. Find the event on Facebook.

Grand opening party @ Joymongers Barrel Hall (W-S), noon

The Barrel Hall is officially open this weekend. They’re opening the garage doors, setting up cornhole and welcoming WristBand, Mason Via and Wurlitzer Prize to the stage. Food trucks El Taco Vaquero and Manna Food Truck and Catering Co. bring the grub. Learn more at joymongersbarrelhall.com.

Cubana Havana Nights after-party @ SECCA (W-S), 9 p.m.

The art museum celebrates its upcoming exhibition, Cubans: Post Truth, Pleasure and Pain, after its yearly gala. The sounds of West End Mambo fill the main gallery as attendees take advantage of a cash bar and salsa dancing demonstrations. Learn more at secca.org.

SUNDAY

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof@ Hanesbrands Theatre (W-S), 2 p.m.

Catch the National Theatre Live screening of Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play set in the Mississippi Delta plantation home of a wealthy cotton tycoon. Learn more at rhodesartscenter.org.

Wheels on the Greenway @ Morehead Park (GSO), 2 p.m.

Bike (or trike), skate or rollerblade on the Downtown Greenway to kick off the city’s bike month. Local bike shops can tune-up your ride and children can decorate cookies and receive free helmets, helmet fittings, T-shirts and a safety course in the Kids’ Zone. Find the event on Facebook.

Bolton Quintet @ Centennial Station (HP), 4 p.m.

The quintet performs a wide variety of music — from folk to classical, ragtime and jazz — that they use in their early-elementary school programs. They are the subject of A Well-Tempered Mind: Using Music to Help Children Listen and Learn.Find the event on Facebook.

Earth Girls Music & Arts Festival @ Revolution Mill (GSO), 4 p.m.

Celebrate womanhood, artistic expression and holistic wellness with a motley assembly of eclectic performers and vendors at this all-woman music festival. Festival-goers can expect dance and spoken word performances, tarot card readings and plant-based food vendors. Find the event on eventbrite.com.

Little Girl Blue@ Aperture Cinema (W-S), 5 p.m.

Discover the evolution of Eunice Waymon into legendary songstress Nina Simone in this theatrical concert experience. Learn more at aperturecinema.com.

