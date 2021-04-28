What would you do with $1.8 million? Buy your dream home and fill its garage with Aston Martins and Lamborghinis? Perhaps you’d pay off any outstanding debt you have and use the rest to live comfortably. Would you spend it all on one pair of shoes? No? Well, sneaker investing platform RARES just did. According to a report by Reuters, the company paid $1.8 million, the highest publicly recorded amount for the Nikes worn by rapper Kanye West during his 2008 Grammy’s performance. The Yeezy prototypes, created by West and Mark Smith, changed the fashion game, leading to sneakers being worn on runways around the world.

THURSDAY April 29

Polaroid Stories @ UNCG School of Theatre (GSO) Online

Photo by Martin Kane

UNCG School of Theatre presents Polaroid Stories, the tales of those that rebel against society wrapped in disruption and deceit, available for on-demand streaming until May 1. To purchase tickets, visit UNCG School of Theatre’s website, or call the box office at 336.334.4392.

The Green Color Line: Surviving While Black in an Economically Divided Greensboro @ Greensboro NAACP (GSO) 5:15 p.m.

In the first of four free bi-monthly virtual meetings, the Labor and Industry Committee of the Greensboro branch of the NAACP will discuss and address how public spending and economic inequity affects the Black community. Register at actionnetwork.org/events/thegreencolorline.

From Combo Corner to the World: the Diaspora of the Winston-Salem Sound @ the Ramkat (W-S) 7:30 p.m.

To kick off its new monthly arts and performance series, MUSE Winston-Salem is collaborating with Bookmarks and the Ramkat to bring you a program about music from Winston-Salem and North Carolina, featuring WS based musicians Chris Stamey and Peter Holsapple. Although the event is free, donations to both MUSE and the Ramkat are welcomed. After registering on Eventbrite, a link will be emailed to you the day of the event.

FRIDAY April 30

Artist Spotlight 2021 @ Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts (W-S) 9 a.m.

Until June 12, the diverse styles of ten different artists from the Associated Artists of Winston-Salem are on display as both 2D and 3D pieces during this fine arts show. Admission is free. Visit the event page on Facebook to view future dates.

Bark & Brew Adoption Day @ Mac’s Speed Shop (GSO) 5 p.m.

Enjoy the award-winning tastes of Mac’s before shopping for your new best friend. To celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, SPCA will be there with adoptable pups..

We Need a Time to Grieve @ 201 North Chestnut Street (W-S) 6:30 p.m.

Join the Triad Abolition Project for dinner, followed by a march and vigil dedicated to those killed by state violence.

SATURDAY May 1

Wheels on the Greenway @ Downtown Greenway (GSO) 9:30 a.m.

Whether your wheels are on a bicycle, skateboard or a scooter, test them out on the new section of the Downtown Greenway on Murrow Blvd. Kona Ice will cool you off with shaved ice along the way. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.

MayFest Spring Festival @ SouthEnd Brewing Co. (GSO) 5 p.m.

SouthEnd is excited to host its first spring festival, featuring a full day of food, live music and more. Shop from more than 20 vendors, including some from the MAKRS Society. Grab dinner from Tacos Mama Chava or Taste of Creole Concessions while enjoying the sounds of WristBand and !fIVE eYES! Check out the event page on Facebook for more information.

Re-Imagining Freedom 2.0: A Solo Art Exhibition & Book Signing @ 100 South Main Street (HP) 7 p.m.

In this exhibition by artist Freedom Clay, he dedicates more than 70 pieces to those he calls his “ancestral/celestial angels.” The exhibit displays Clay’s idea of freedom and overall wellness. Find more information on the event page on Facebook.

SUNDAY May 2

Happy Motter’s Day Workshop @ Distractions (HP) 4 p.m.

Celebrate Mother’s Day by creating an adorable otter-themed plate. Really make it your own by adding your footprint! Admission cost includes all materials. Visit Distractions’ website to register.

Andy Eversole @ SouthEnd Brewing Co. (GSO) 5 p.m.

Head to SouthEnd to enjoy a drink and the sounds of Andy Eversole, amplified by the banjo.

WEDNESDAY May 5

Mental Health Forum @ Kellin Foundation (GSO) 12:00 p.m.

In observance of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, the Kellin Foundation with community partners Resilience High Point and Guilford County System of Care Collaborative for Children’s Mental Health are hosting a Zoom meeting discussing children’s mental health. Visit Zoom for free registration.