The Weekender: April showers, May flowers Edition

The adage doesn’t exactly feel right for North Carolina: April showers bring May flowers. That’s because the turn of phrase originated across the pond, and only our northernmost states experience anything close to the Brit’s soggy Aprils.

Down here we’re already welcoming blossoms, if not simultaneously dreading the onset of accompanying allergies, and seem to be finding our way out of the (dependably) undulating nonsense of North Carolina weather.

THURSDAY

Ann B. Ross @ Bookmarks Bookstore (W-S), 5:30 p.m.

New York Times bestselling author Ann B. Ross discusses Miss Julia Raises the Roof, the newest novel in her 19-book series about Southern heroine Miss Julia. Ross also makes an appearance at the Reynolda Manor Branch Library on Friday at 11:30 a.m. Learn more at bookmarksnc.org.

Political Party @ the Ramkat (W-S), 6:30 p.m.

Millennial Night partnered with Black Girls Vote, Delta Sigma Theta, the NAACP and Urban League Young Professionals to curate an unconventional political engagement event. DJ Trellz sets the atmosphere as attendees discuss issues most important to Millennials, enjoy refreshments and meet candidates running in five races ranging from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board to the US Congress. All are welcome. Find the event on Facebook.

Poetry slam @ Centennial Station Arts Center (HP), 7 p.m.

Treat yourself to craft beer and wine during the Pullman Poet Society’s first poetry slam. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Learn more at highpointarts.org.

FRIDAY

Free health screenings @ Central Library (GSO), 9 a.m.

Know your HIV and STD status. Triad Health Project provides free and confidential testing while Hamilton Lakes Lion’s Club opticians conduct screenings for existing or potential hearing loss, glaucoma among other eye diseases in their state-of the-art mobile screening unit. Learn more at library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Quilla @ GreenHill (GSO), 6:30 p.m.

This songwriter’s uplifting and contemplative sound fills the gallery space this First Friday. Check out some artwork, leave a donation and find the event on Facebook.

Viva le Vox, Cactus Black and Drug Yacht @ Monstercade (W-S), 9 p.m.

Kick off your weekend with Viva le Vox’s swampy rock, Winston-Salem’s Cactus Black and Durham’s Drug Yacht. Find the event on Facebook.

SATURDAY

Burke Street Food Truck Festival @ Burke St. & 4th St. (W-S), 3 p.m.

The 6th annual festival features 70 food trucks, a vendor marketplace, a North Carolina craft beer garden, a kids area, outdoor table seating and three live music stages. Event proceeds benefit HOPE of Winston-Salem, a nonprofit that prepares and delivers weekend meals to 40,000 Forsyth County children at risk for hunger. Learn more at facebook.com/BurkeStreetFest.

Anders Åstrand @ Scuppernong Books (GSO), 7 p.m.

Renowned composer and percussionist Anders Åstrand collaborates on new music and improvises with a full slate of local talent. Learn more at scuppernongbooks.com.

Life is a Cabaret! @ the Carolina Theatre (GSO), 7 p.m.

Fred Astaire Greensboro dance studio brings vaudeville, Broadway and more to the stage. Catch these professional and amateur dancers performing styles from cha cha to swing to waltz. Find the event on Facebook.

“Stay .WAVy” beatmakers forum @ Common Grounds (GSO), 7 p.m.

Local beatmakers perform 10-minute sets in celebration of MTROKNWN, a nascent label and platform for producers. Find the event on Facebook.

Psylo Joe and Twisted River Junction @ Blue Bourbon Jacks (HP), 9 p.m.

Improvised psychedelic funk meets a jazzy jam band at BBJ’s. Find the event on Facebook.

SUNDAY

Spring festival @ Historic Bethabara Park (W-S), 11 a.m.

Play ’round the Maypole, mosey through a garden tour or simply enjoy the (hopeful) sunshine. The historic park marks the beginning of spring with a marketplace of local vendors, a food truck rodeo and live music from Goilìn, a traditional Irish band. Find the event on Facebook.

Maya Angelou garden party @ Bailey Park (W-S), 2 p.m.

The Deacs invite the community to celebrate the 90th birthday of the late Maya Angelou, a Wake Forest professor of more than three decades, with a poetry slam and spoken-word performances. Bring picnic blankets, lawn chairs and an empty stomach for an afternoon of food trucks, music and lawn games. Find the event on Facebook.

This is My Land… Hebron @ Wherehouse Art Hotel (W-S), 4 p.m.

Yousef Natsha’s short documentary examines resistance movements in the Israel-occupied Palestinian community of his childhood. A panel discussion including the filmmaker follows the screening. Expect live music and traditional food. Learn more at wherehousearthotel.com/events.

Doctor Ocular and Uncle John’s Bones @ New York Pizza (GSO), 7 p.m.

Doctor Ocular — touring for their latest album, Hippocratic Toast — keeps the weekend rolling with groovy jam rock, fusion jazz and electronica. Find the event on Facebook.

Comments

comments