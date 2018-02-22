The Weekender: ‘Black Panther’ Edition

If you’ve been awake at any point in the last week, you’ve probably noticed that everyone is talking about Marvel’s Black Panther, and for good reason. Check out an opportunity to discuss the film on Saturday and many more opportunities to listen to and support black creatives in our own communities.

THURSDAY

Art in Black Spaces panel @ Salem College Student Center (W-S), 6 p.m.

Gather for refreshments in the Salem College Student Center before heading to the Huber Theater at 7 p.m. for a panel discussion focused on the perspectives of black artists and expression of racial identity. Panelists include local artists, filmmakers, musicians and a student poet. Find the event on Facebook.

NC Comedy Festival @ various locations (GSO), 7:30 p.m.

The six-day comedy festival stacks three Greensboro stages — at the Crown, Community Theatre of Greensboro’s Starr Theater and its home base, the Idiot Box, located underneath Geeksboro — with stand-up, sketch and improv through the weekend. Thursday night’s slate includes headliner Eddie Pepitone, sketch troupe Fan Club and dozens more performers. Learn more at nccomedyfestival.com.

Winter Dance Concert @ Stevens Center (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

Four pieces by UNC School of the Arts students wend between ballet and contemporary dance: Sir Frederick Ashton’s ballet “Symphonic Variations”; “Happy Little Things” by Aszure Barton; “Of the Earth Far Below” by Doug Varone; and Larry Keigwin’s eye-popping “Kingdom.” Learn more at uncsa.edu.

Mama, Hyacinth, Foxture @ Monstercade (W-S), 9 p.m.

Latinx Winston-Salem rock band Mama joins Durham’s Hyacinth and hometown hero Foxture on a loaded bill at the arcade/bar/idea factory. Find the event on Facebook.

FRIDAY

Artist Talk and panel discussion for Particle Falls light installation @ Milton Rhodes Arts Center (W-S), 4:30 p.m.

Learn more about the kinetic light sculpture that will be adorning the Stevens Center for the next few weeks. Panelists include David Finn, chair of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County Public Art Commission, June Blotnick of Clean Air Carolina, Stephanie Dance-Barnes from Winston-Salem State University and Wendell Hardin from the city of Winston-Salem. There’s backstory at cleanaircarolina.org/particlefallsnc.

Caleb Caudle @ SECCA (W-S), 5 p.m.

Caleb Caudle comes home for a release of his new record, Crushed Coins, coinciding with SECCA’s regular concert series. Find tickets of you can at secca.org.

GC Live! Extravaganza @ Greensboro College, 7:30 p.m.

The Greensboro College Jazz Ensemble puts on a free set at the Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center in Odell Building. Learn more at greensboro.edu.

Next to Normal @ High Point Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Manic depression lurks beneath the portrait of a typical American family in Next to Normal, winner of four Tony Awards and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize. High Point Community Theatre takes on the risky and powerful performance through the weekend. Find the event on Facebook.

Riff Raff @ Caldcleugh Arts Center (GSO), 7:30 p.m.

The latest in the Scrapmettle series, this modern gangster drama is Laurence Fishburne’s first play. Learn more at scrapmettle.net.

SATURDAY

Black Panther reaction panel @ Geeksboro (GSO), 3 p.m.

A “spoiler-filled, no-holds-barred” reaction to Marvel’s latest blockbuster, the roundtable includes comics fans, writers and a cosplayer. Learn more at geeksboro.com.

MerleFest on the Road @ Van Dyke Performance Space (GSO), 8 p.m.

A collaboration between the Blue Ridge Music Center, Triad Acoustic Stage, ArtsGreensboro and the venerable bluegrass festival promotes the legacy of Doc Watson with sets by the Way Down Wanderers, the Barefoot Movement and Andy May. Blueridgemusiccenter.org has more.

SUNDAY

Greensboro Swarm vs. Long Island Nets @ the Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum, 2 p.m.

The Swarm (13-24) holds third place in the Southeast Division, while the Long Island squad (20-16) is third in the Atlantic. Find out more at greensborocoliseum.com.

Comments

comments