The Weekender: Squad Edition

Valentine’s Day may be next Wednesday, but this weekend is all about squads: Marvel characters triumphing over evil, trailblazing black women film directors, drag ballerinas and Orthodox Jewish women banding together in the face of fanaticism. Don’t forget to take some time to appreciate your squad, too.

THURSDAY

David Haskell @ Wake Forest University (W-S), 7 p.m.

Guggenheim Fellow David Haskell, author of The Forest Unseen and a professor of biology and environmental studies at the University of the South will, consider the lives of a dozen unique trees in cities, forests and thresholds of environmental change from scientific and contemplative perspectives in the Porter Byrum Welcome Center. A book-signing and reception follow the lecture. Learn more at events.wfu.edu.

Glengarry Glen Ross @ Greensboro Cultural Center, 7:30 p.m.

Off The Beaten Path Productions presents David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play about a group of cutthroat Chicago real estate salesmen as they desperately compete to outperform one another, employing unethical and illegal practices to get ahead — until their misdeeds catch up with them — in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre. Wake Forest University associate professor Michael Kamtman directs. Learn more at gggr.brownpapertickets.com.

FRIDAY

Skull Form @ Code Gallery (GSO), 7 p.m.

A new art gallery in Greensboro’s Glenwood neighborhood opens with a celebration featuring live music, food and beverages. Local musician Gary Heidt’s newest collection of work, entitled Skull Form, will be on exhibit. Find the event on Facebook.

Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 7 p.m.

The Guardians of the Galaxy join forces with a team of Marvel heroes to defend the universe from the villainous Loki, Yondu and Green Goblin. This live adventure features cutting-edge special effects, pyrotechnics, martial arts and motorcycle stunts. Learn more at marveluniverselive.com.

Noises Off @ Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, 7:30 p.m.

The Little Theatre presents Noises Off, an award-winning slapstick comedy about putting on a comedy featuring love triangles, missed stage cues and bruised egos. Follow the troupe’s back-stage antics from rehearsals through the end of a 10-week run. Raffaldini Vineyards & Winery provides wine at an opening night reception at 6:30 p.m. Learn more at thelittletheatreofws.org.

Sisters in Cinema @ Bennett College (GSO), 8 p.m.

Bennett College’s Department of Journalism and Media Studies offers a free screening of Sisters in Cinema, a 2003 documentary examining the history of past and present African-American women film directors during its two-day Black History Media Festival. Learn more at bennett.edu.

SATURDAY

Valentine’s Craft Market @ Preyer Brewing Company (GSO), 2 p.m.

Find saucy, hand-painted imagery on Justin Sergent’s handmade pottery among Nadia Hassan’s colorful notebooks, enamel pins, stationery and prints at this pop-up craft market. Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s, “Gal”-entine’s Day or neither, meet local craftspeople and peruse their hand printed pillows, pop art, mugs and lowbrow tees. Find the event on Facebook.

Rediscovering the Polio Hospital Site @ Greensboro History Museum, 3 p.m.

Graduate students in UNCG’s Museum Studies Program hold a reception to present current research findings about the history of the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital known for treating polio patients. Find the event on Facebook.

August Wilson Monologue Competition @ Triad Stage (GSO), 3 p.m.

Ten North Carolina high school students perform monologues from August Wilson’s work in the Pyrle Theater for a chance to compete in the national finals in New York City. Local poet Josephus Thompson III gives a guest performance. Learn more at triadstage.org.

NC beer trivia @ Brewer’s Kettle (HP), 6:30 p.m.

Sip on favorites while putting your knowledge of regionally crafted beer to the test with NC Beer Pride founder Chris Ryker. Find the event on Facebook.

Steep Canyon Rangers @ Reynolds Auditorium (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

The Grammy Award-winning, North Carolina-based sextet brings their unique blend of bluegrass, pop, country and rock to the Triad, performing song from their newest album, Out in the Open, alongside the Winston-Salem Symphony. Learn more at steepcanyon.com.

Women’s Balcony @ RED Cinemas (GSO), 7:30 p.m.

The Triad Jewish Film Festival presents Women’s Balcony, a dramatic comedy that follows a devout, tight-knit community as an ultra-Orthodox rabbi pressures them to observe their faith more rigidly. This story about a group of women navigating sexism and modern fanaticism is in Hebrew with English subtitles. Learn more at mytjff.com.

SUNDAY

Rebels on Pointe @ UNC School of the Arts (W-S), 2 p.m.

Out at the Movies presents a documentary film celebrating Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, an all-male drag ballet company founded in New York City shortly after the Stonewall riots. A reception will follow the screening and Q&A at Vintage Sofa Bar. Learn more at outatthemovieswinston.org.

Captain Josh Mustache Night @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 4 p.m.

The first 750 Carolina Thunderbirds fans in the building will receive a fake mustache from Washington Park Barber Shop in honor of the hockey team’s captain and current top-scorer Josh Pietrantonio. Find the event on Facebook.

Rabbi Wolff @ RED Cinemas (GSO), 4:00 p.m.

This documentary centers on charming journalist-turned-cleric William Wolff, the state Rabbi of North-East Germany. He escaped Nazi Germany as a child and returned later in life to lead liberal Jewish communities and facilitate interfaith outreach. Rabbi Wolff is in German, English and Hebrew with English subtitles. Learn more at shalomgreensboro.org.

