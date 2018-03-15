The Weekender: St. Patrick’s Edition

THURSDAY

The Last Word open mic @ Liberty Arts Coffee House (W-S), 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem Writers present an open-mic night and curated readings from two featured writers. Arrive at 6:30 p.m. to sign up for a 5-minute slot. Comedy, song, acoustic acts, theater, poetry, fiction and nonfiction are welcome. Learn more on the Last Word W-S Facebook page.

Sanford Biggers @ UNCG (GSO), 7 p.m.

Multimedia artist Sanford Biggers talks history, culture and identity. His exhibit is on view until April 8. Biggers’ densely layered paintings on antique Southern quilts recall stories of quilts being used as markers on the Underground Railroad and star charts employed by astronomers. Learn more at weatherspoon.uncg.edu.

Michel van der Aa @ Wake Forest University (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

Avant-garde composer and filmmaker Michel van der Aa discusses his novel fusion of classical instruments, voices, electronic sound, actors, theater and video, and performs in Brendle Recital Hall in the Scales Fine Arts Center. Learn more at events.wfu.edu.

FRIDAY

Karen Ceesay @ Greensboro Central Library, 7 p.m.

Film and television actress Karen Ceesay shares her experiences and thoughts about being a black woman in the film industry as part of the library’s Women’s History Month programming. Ceesay currently plays the part of Bertie on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and Mrs. Sinclair in Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” Find the event on Facebook.

The Genuine; I, Anomaly; Scrub Pine and Companion @ the Ramkat (W-S), 8 p.m.

Catch Winston-Salem-based indie bands the Genuine and I, Anomaly, and get acquainted with the new music venue. Scrub Pine — also of Winston-Salem — brings pensive rock to the stage in contrast with singer/songwriter Companyon. Find the event on Facebook.

Emma Lee @ Little Brother Brewing (GSO), 9 p.m.

Singer Emma Lee graces the Elm Street brewery with her indie Americana sound. Find the event on Facebook.

SATURDAY

Dance marathon @ Greensboro Cultural Center, 9 a.m.

The Dance Project hosts a daylong dance including classes, dance relays, performances and prizes. Proceeds benefit the dance education through the School of City Arts. Find the event on Facebook.

Guilford Creek Week Kick-Off Party @ multiple locations (GSO and HP)

Join City of High Point staff at Armstrong Park at 10 a.m. for scavenger hunting, arts and crafts, and Greensboro’s Eco Bus. Interested participants will be given supplies to perform a creek cleanup along the greenway during this event. Greensboro residents can meet at Starmount Park for a cleanup at 9 a.m. Find the event on Facebook.

St. Patrick’s Day in the Park @ LeBauer Park (GSO), 11 a.m.

This family-friendly St. Patty’s Day celebration kicks off with a story time with the Greensboro Public Library. Grab lunch from Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats or Hoppin’ Hound Dogs, and learn about LimeBike safety with trained staff while traditional Irish and American fiddle musicians the Walker Family Band take the stage; expect performances from a bagpiper to the Greensboro Ballet. Find the event on Facebook.

Bennett Belles: Untold Stories of the Movement @ International Civil Rights Center & Museum (GSO), 3 p.m.

In recognition of Women’s History Month, the museum honors the women of Bennett College who participated in civil rights efforts in the 1960s. Hear the belles who partook in the Woolworth sit-ins and the demonstration on Market Street recount their experiences. Find the event on Facebook.

Daniel D. & Eric Stanley @ Hanesbrands Theatre (W-S), 7 p.m.

Violinists Daniel D. and Eric Stanley take the stage. Their repertoire ranges from jazz improvisation, gospel, R&B, pop and classical music. Learn more at danieldmusicstore.com.

Lovesphere 23 @ Glenwood Community Bookstore (GSO), 3 p.m.

Perceiver of Sound League presents Lovesphere 23, an annual 4-day art festival correlating with the Spring Equinox. Join an all-acoustic ensemble of for an experimental and immersive afternoon. Find the event on Facebook.

SUNDAY

Pi(e) and Pi(nts) for a Cause @ Foothills Brewing Tasting Room (W-S), 1 p.m.

Judge dessert, savory and fruit pies in a baking competition with Winston-Salem Jaycees. This belated Pi (π) Day celebration raises funds for the Jaycees Outstanding Young Leaders Scholarship Program. Learn more at wsjaycees.org.

Kaleidoscopic Flimflammery Colorshow of Tomfoolery & Shenanigans @ 512 Collective (HP), 2 p.m.

Maggie Story’s ultra-vibrant photographs are on display and the inspiration for an afternoon party featuring Whiskey Christy & the Half Pint Orchestra, Modest Mayhem, Scott Hinzman, Crystal Bright and an LED performance by Headspin. The party will also feature bodypainting, stilt walking by the East Coast Giants and eats from Zenful Kitchen. Find the event on Facebook.

