The Weekender: Summer Solstice Edition

6:07 a.m. this morning marked the summer solstice, also known as midsummer. Remember that wearing sunscreen is cool and enjoy Marge Piercy’s poem, “More Than Enough.”

The first lily of June opens its red mouth.

All over the sand road where we walk

multiflora rose climbs trees cascading

white or pink blossoms, simple, intense

the scene drifting like colored mist.The arrowhead is spreading its creamy

clumps of flower and the blackberries

are blooming in the thickets. Season of

joy for the bee. The green will never

again be so green, so purely and lushlynew, grass lifting its wheaty seedheads

into the wind. Rich fresh wine

of June, we stagger into you smeared

with pollen, overcome as the turtle

laying her eggs in roadside sand.

Hi, again. If you find human rights abuses at the border disturbing but are unsure of how to best raise hell, listen to and support the professionals. Donate to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), which offers free and low-cost legal services to underserved immigrant children, families and refugees in Texas, at actionnetwork.org. Your money will support their Family Reunification Bond Fund. Skeptical? Learn more.

THURSDAY

Not Quite Perfect Pottery Sale @ Milton Rhodes Arts Center (W-S), 5 p.m.

Perfectionist instructors and students at the Sawtooth School for Visual Art donated ceramic mugs, pitchers, bowls and more so those who know little difference or pay no mind can take home unique handcrafted pottery at steep discounts. Proceeds help fund Sawtooth’s ceramics department. Learn more at sawtooth.org.

Rozalind MacPhail @ Monstercade (W-S), 9 p.m.

Canadian flutist Rozalind MacPhail brings her expressive audio-visual performance to Arcadia this weekend. Experimental outfit Black Eyes and Lullabies and moody Xelos Verv make sure there is no shortage of synth. Find the event on Facebook.

FRIDAY

Mobile free pharmacy @ Winston-Salem State University, 9 a.m.

Anyone 18 years or older is welcome to NC MedAssist’s free pharmacy event featuring complimentary health screenings and over-the-counter items like Band-Aids and Tylenol. Find the event on Facebook.

Chris Nashawaty @ SECCA (W-S), 5 p.m.

Entertainment Weekly film critic and author of the richly reported book Caddyshack: The Making of a Hollywood Cinderella Story, a behind-the-scenes portrait of the making of the classic film, gives a talk at 6:30 p.m. after time set aside for book signing, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Learn more at seccaslamforart.org.

Summer solstice party @ Weatherspoon Art Museum (GSO), 6 p.m.

Beach, boogie and blues band Cruize Control rocks out while kids frolic between activities and the bounce house. Expect food trucks, a cash bar, art activities, face painting and a photo booth. Learn more at weatherspoon.uncg.edu.

The Little Mermaid @ Carolina Theatre (GSO), 7 p.m.

Community Theatre of Greensboro presents a take on Disney’s classic animated under-the-sea film, which will run through the weekend. Learn more at carolinatheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Historical cemetery tour @ Oakwood Cemetery (HP), 10 a.m.

Local historian Phyllis Bridges offers an historical tour focused on the stories of former slaves, and free people of color in High Point’s past. Find the event on Facebook.

Grand opening celebration @ Mixxer (W-S), 11 a.m.

The city’s newest makerspace hosts demonstrations on 3D printing, laser cutters, CNC routers, wood turning, metal working, tee-shirt printing. Learn more at wsmixxer.org.

Health fair & community picnic @ Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit (GSO), noon

Enjoy a free picnic, face painting, door prizes and a nature walk trail, then take advantage of free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, medication management advice and physical and mental wellness information from Cone Health Congregational Nurses and FaithAction International. Learn more at holyspiritgreensboro.org.

Field party @ the Kitchen + Market (GSO), 4 p.m.

Beer and wine are for sale at this free field party where the Humane Society will host a dog zone. There’ll be a kids’ zone, too. Sleeping Booty Band headlines at 6 p.m. after local DJ Andrew Dudek warms up the crowd. Learn more at nattygreeneskitchenandmarket.com.

SUNDAY

Sports Book Festival @ Bookmarks (W-S), 2 p.m.

In partnership with the National Sports Media Association, Bookmarks hosts a booksigning with six sports writers and authors: Roland Lazenby, Andrew Maraniss, Eric Mirlis, Adam Schupak, Mike Stanton and Marc Zumoff. Learn more at bookmarksnc.org.

Alan Barnosky @ Little Brother Brewing (GSO), 6 p.m.

Like a side of bluegrass with Sunday brews? Find this Durham-based folk-loving, flatpicking guitarist and songwriter at the corner of Elm and McGee. Learn more at littlebrotherbrew.com.

Betsayda Machado @ High Point University, 6 p.m.

Bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers for a free evening concert with Venezuelan Afro-soul vocalist Betsayda Machado in the Cottrell Amphitheater. Find the event on Facebook.

Typecaste @ New York Pizza (GSO), 7:30 p.m.

The weekend’s not over yet. Catch Typecast and supporting acts Tourniquet, Atonement, Foreign Hands and Relinquish into the late-night at NYP. Find the event on Facebook.

Comments

comments