The Weekender: Ugly Sweater Edition

If you don’t have an ugly sweater ready to go for this holiday season, you’d best get on top of that. Let’s be clear — if a woman over 60 didn’t wear it unironically in the 1990s, it doesn’t count.

Whoever stylized this 2016 wax exhibit of the British royal family clearly failed on that account but they get a pass because this is a work of art. You, though? You can do better. Now go find that upcycled gem before picking up a newly-pressed copy of Triad City Beat and heading to any of the events below, curated for your leisure.

THURSDAY

Beautiful Star: An Appalachian Nativity @ Triad Stage (GSO), 7:30 p.m.

Triad Stage presents a holiday play based in the Blue Ridge region where a reverend and his flock tell the Christmas story with humor. Greensboro musician Laurelyn Dossett contributes original music. Learn more at triadstage.org.

Triad Stage presents a holiday play based in the Blue Ridge region where a reverend and his flock tell the Christmas story with humor. Greensboro musician Laurelyn Dossett contributes original music. Learn more at triadstage.org. John Cowan @ Van Dyke Performance Space (GSO), 7:30 p.m.

ArtsGreensboro and the Blue Ridge Music Center present progressive bluegrass bass player and vocalist John Cowan, who dabbles in country, gospel, jazz and rock & roll. Traditional bluegrass husband-and-wife duo Brooke and Darin Aldridge join Cowan for a spirited concert. Learn more at thevandyke.org.

FRIDAY

Festive Family Friday @ Kaleideum North (W-S), 4:30 p.m.

Choral and instrumental ensembles from the UNC School of the Arts, RJ Reynolds High School and Twin City Tuba perform while attendees meet live animals and make bags of reindeer food, ornaments and other festive crafts. Enjoy a puppet show, science demonstrations and a holiday laser show in the planetarium before photos with Santa. Find the event on Facebook .

Choral and instrumental ensembles from the UNC School of the Arts, RJ Reynolds High School and Twin City Tuba perform while attendees meet live animals and make bags of reindeer food, ornaments and other festive crafts. Enjoy a puppet show, science demonstrations and a holiday laser show in the planetarium before photos with Santa. Find the event on Facebook Christmas Tours @ Reynolda House (W-S), 5p.m.

Costumed actors play a Reynolda butler, governess, schoolteacher and holiday partygoer while guiding visitors on special evening tours of the massive, candlelit home. Learn more at reynoldahouse.org.

Costumed actors play a Reynolda butler, governess, schoolteacher and holiday partygoer while guiding visitors on special evening tours of the massive, candlelit home. Learn more at reynoldahouse.org. Ugly Holiday Sweater Party @ Boxcar Bar & Arcade (GSO), 8 p.m.

Don your favorite ugly holiday sweater for photos with “Bad Santa” and enter for a chance to win prizes. Find festive, discounted mixed drinks and live music inside as well as food truck options outside. Find the event on Facebook.

Don your favorite ugly holiday sweater for photos with “Bad Santa” and enter for a chance to win prizes. Find festive, discounted mixed drinks and live music inside as well as food truck options outside. Find the event on Facebook. Winter Jubilee @ Muddy Creek Café (W-S), 8 p.m.

String-band musicians Hasee Ciaccio, Sam Gleaves, Tyler Hughes and Emily Mann perform Music and Memories from the Mountain South, old-time country music featuring fiddle, banjo, dancing and storytelling. Find the event on Facebook.

SATURDAY

Ugly Sweater Fun Run @ Fleet Feet (GSO), 8 a.m.

Whip out your favorite ugly sweater again for an un-timed 5k run, followed by snacks and raffles. Snowtorius will provide a limited number of sweaters for participants. Strollers and children are welcome. Learn more at uglysweaterfunrun.weebly.com.

Whip out your favorite ugly sweater again for an un-timed 5k run, followed by snacks and raffles. Snowtorius will provide a limited number of sweaters for participants. Strollers and children are welcome. Learn more at uglysweaterfunrun.weebly.com. Christmas Festival @ Old Salem (W-S), 10 a.m.

Old Salem hosts a celebration of Moravian traditions, concluding with caroling and the lighting of the Christmas Pyramid in Salem Square at 5 p.m. Learn about historic Christmas decorations, see hearth cooking and trades demonstrations or go on a wagon ride. A traditional Lovefeast celebration — complete with buns and tea — occurs in St. Philips Church at 11 a.m. Learn more at oldsalem.org.



Old Salem hosts a celebration of Moravian traditions, concluding with caroling and the lighting of the Christmas Pyramid in Salem Square at 5 p.m. Learn about historic Christmas decorations, see hearth cooking and trades demonstrations or go on a wagon ride. A traditional Lovefeast celebration — complete with buns and tea — occurs in St. Philips Church at 11 a.m. Learn more at oldsalem.org. Elf Tea Party @ Kaleideum Downtown (W-S), 10:30 a.m.

Snack on mini cupcakes, fruit and hot cocoa during a holiday tea-time before crafting “magical elf donuts” and reindeer food for Christmas Eve. Children will make elf costumes complete with rosy cheeks, a bell necklace and felt cap ears before a sing along and a quiet story time. Learn more at kaleideum.downtown.org.

Snack on mini cupcakes, fruit and hot cocoa during a holiday tea-time before crafting “magical elf donuts” and reindeer food for Christmas Eve. Children will make elf costumes complete with rosy cheeks, a bell necklace and felt cap ears before a sing along and a quiet story time. Learn more at kaleideum.downtown.org. Holiday Black Market @ Urban Grinders (GSO), noon

Gather in the first-floor common area to peruse goods from local businesses, artists, crafters and makers. Urban Grinders and Wow! What a Drink serve coffee, hot chocolate, mango apple cider and hot teas while Cut the Music Prints screenprints T-shirts and Winston Walker 3D prints live. Find the event on Facebook.

Gather in the first-floor common area to peruse goods from local businesses, artists, crafters and makers. Urban Grinders and Wow! What a Drink serve coffee, hot chocolate, mango apple cider and hot teas while Cut the Music Prints screenprints T-shirts and Winston Walker 3D prints live. Find the event on Facebook. The Nutcracker @ Carolina Theatre (GSO), 3 p.m.

Greensboro Ballet presents the opening performance of a beloved classic for the holiday season. Join the dancers as they embark on Clara’s enchanted adventure with giant mice, candies and dolls that come to life. Learn more at carolinatheatre.com.

Greensboro Ballet presents the opening performance of a beloved classic for the holiday season. Join the dancers as they embark on Clara’s enchanted adventure with giant mice, candies and dolls that come to life. Learn more at carolinatheatre.com. Jazz for Geeks @ Geeksboro Coffee & Beverage Company (GSO), 5 p.m.

An octet of Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra players performs jazz renditions of nerd classics like Star Trek, Legend of Zelda and Super Smash Brothers. Creative director Joe Scott curates accompanying video to the performance and promises surprises for guests throughout the night. Learn more at geeksboro.com.

SUNDAY