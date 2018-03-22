The Weekender: Vernal Equinox Edition

To welcome the celestial new year, a poem.

“Spring” by Mary Oliver

Somewhere

a black bear

has just risen from sleep

and is staring down the mountain.

All night

in the brisk and shallow restlessness

of early spring I think of her,

her four black fists

flicking the gravel,

her tongue like a red fire

touching the grass,

the cold water.

There is only one question: how to love this world.

I think of her

rising

like a black and leafy ledge to sharpen her claws against

the silence

of the trees.

Whatever else my life is

with its poems

and its music

and its glass cities, it is also this dazzling darkness

coming

down the mountain,

breathing and tasting; all day I think of her—

her white teeth,

her wordlessness,

her perfect love.

THURSDAY

The Girl in the Show: screening, book signing and Q&A @ Aperture Cinema (W-S), 7 p.m.

Join local filmmaker Anna Fields for a screening of her documentary that explores the co-evolution of the feminist movement and comedy featuring interviews with comediennes, stand-up comics, writers and producers. Learn more at aperturecinema.com.

Branford Marsalis @ Wake Forest University (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

Grammy-winning saxophonist Branford Marsalis performs alongside his internationally recognized jazz quartet. The National Endowment for the Arts cites Marsalis as a Jazz Master. Learn more at events.wfu.edu.

Evening of Short Plays #36 @ Greensboro Cultural Center, 8 p.m.

The Drama Center of City Arts presents a series of original works by Local Playwrights’ Forum members at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre. Find the event on Facebook.

Tal National and Bolmongani @ the Ramkat (W-S), 8 p.m.

Niger’s Tal National fills the Ramkat with energetic rhythms rooted in East African percussion and “Griot Guitar” riffs with Winston-Salem’s psychedelic pop and rock group Bolmongani. Find the event on Facebook.

FRIDAY

Harlem Globetrotters @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum (W-S), 7 p.m.

The world-renowned Globetrotters bring their 2018 Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour to the Triad, taking on the revamped Washington Generals team. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans. The team continues their tour at the Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday at 3 p.m. Learn more at ljvm.com.

Andrew Frank and Krish Mohan @ the Idiot Box Comedy Club, (GSO), 8 p.m.

Andrew Frank and Krish Mohan bring the Anti-Imperialism Nationwide Comedy Takeover, their cerebral, socially conscious comedy tour, to the Idiot Box stage, tackling issues like race, class, religion, war and immigration. Find the event on Facebook.

SATURDAY

Egg hunt @ Glenwood Recreation Center (GSO), 10 a.m.

Face-painting, bounce houses, games, concessions and the ECO Bus complement age-appropriate “Candy Land” themed egg hunts. Find the event on Facebook for parking and shuttle information.

Ardmore Compassion Fair @ Ardmore United Methodist Church (W-S), 11 a.m.

Learn about nonprofits contributing to community wellbeing including the Forsyth Prison Ministries, HOPE Winston-Salem, the Institute for Dismantling Racism, the Piedmont Environmental Alliance and the Boy and Girl Scouts. Delicious by Shereen provides refreshments. Learn more at ardmoreumc.org.

Chatham Social Project @ LoLo (W-S), 11 a.m.

Carpe Diem presents the first Chatham Social Project at LoLo’s. Enjoy food and drinks while exploring original salvage art. Vendors include Goatfeathers, Junkies, Darrel Dean Antiques and Reclamation Illumination. Find the event on Facebook.

Starbenders, Totally Slow, the Kneads and Night Battles @ OPOTW Studios DIY Space (GSO), 8 p.m.

Hear the glam and garage punk sounds of Starbenders and post-punk from Night Battles alongside Greensboro-based indie and punk bands Totally Slow and the Kneads. Find the event on Facebook.

SUNDAY

Pinar Yoldas and Anthony Atala @ SECCA (W-S), 2 p.m.

Join Anthony Atala, director of the Wake Forest Institute of Regenerative Medicine, and 12X12 exhibition artist Pinar Yoldas for a moderated discussion centered on the interplay between the arts and sciences in the McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium. A reception will follow. Learn more at secca.org.

High Point Food Truck Rodeo @ Mendenhall Transportation Terminal (HP), noon

More than 15 food trucks including Dusty Donuts, the Heights Dominican Kitchen, Fuzzy’s Empanadas, Taqueria el Azteca & Taco Truck and Açai Monster Truck Find the event on Facebook for the full list.

Wayne Shorter tribute concert @ the Carolina Theatre (GSO), 7 p.m.

The Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra pays tribute to jazz saxophonist, bandleader and composer Wayne Shorter. Find the event on Facebook.

Talib Kweli @ the Blind Tiger (GSO), 8 p.m.

Greensboro dubstep rapper Ed E. Ruger opens for the politically insightful, Brooklyn-based rapper. Learn more at theblindtiger.com.

