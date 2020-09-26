A man participating in a Trump convoy repeatedly yelled “Heil Hitler” and gave a straight-arm Nazi salute in response to Black Lives Matter protesters in Hillsborough today.

Organized through the Orange County Republican Party, the parade was billed as a “Trump Train” caravan and passed through the county seat Hillsborough at about 2:30 p.m. before heading south to Chapel Hill.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: A man participating in a Trump convoy yells, "Heil Hitler" and gives a Nazi salute in response to Black Lives Matter protesters in Hillsborough, NC. The incident took place seven days after Trump supporters shouted "white power" in neighboring Elon. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/v45yyc7Rmp — Triad City Beat (@Triad_City_Beat) September 26, 2020

The man who yelled “Heil Hitler” and made the Nazi salute was in a vehicle that did not display any flags or other campaign messaging, but it was directly behind at least four vehicles flying Trump flags and a fifth with an American flag.

The incident comes only seven days after men from two separate vehicles yelled “white power” from a Trump convoy organized by the founder of the neo-Confederate group ACTBAC. The two men, one of whom has been identified as a local pastor, yelled the white supremacist slogan at Elon University professor Megan Squire who was holding a “Black Lives Matter” sign as the convoy passed through the university town.