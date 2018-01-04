The Weekender: 2018 Edition

Happy 2018, TCB readers! We appreciate your support beyond compare and look forward to continuing to serve our communities with the sharpest cultural and news coverage around in this new year. Part of that commitment is keeping our readers up-to-date on city happenings. Without further ado, here’s what’s going on in the Triad tonight through Sunday…

THURSDAY

Open Bike Night @ Beersngears (W-S), 7 p.m.

Bring your own beer and seize an opportunity to learn more about bicycles and socialize with other enthusiasts. Bring your own bike for repairs and learn everything from the basics to emergency roadside repairs. Find the event on Facebook.

Emily Stewart & Kasey Horton @ Smith & Edge (GSO), 9 p.m.

Sip on cocktails, beer or wine while Emily Stewart delivers original and cover songs based in the folk, country and blues traditions of the Deep South. Kasey Horton harmonizes on the viola. Find the event on Facebook.

FRIDAY

Carrie Paz @ GreenHill (GSO), 6:30 p.m.

Stop by the cash bar and peruse GreenHill’s galleries during your First Friday stroll. Greensboro musician Carrie Paz performs her signature bluesy Americana. Learn more at greenhillnc.org.

Ray Morrison & Jeffrey Dean Foster @ Bookmarks Bookstore (W-S), 7 p.m.

Listen-in on readings from local fiction writer Ray Morrison, author of In a World of Small Truths, and live folk, rock and roots music from Jeffrey Dean Foster as you weave through the monthly Gallery Hop. Learn more at bookmarksnc.org.

Rave @ Krave Kava Bar & Tea Lounge (GSO), 11 p.m.

DJ FM spins trip-hop, downtempo and deep house tracks with special guest James Primitive Tools from Burning Down the Triad, running into the early morning. Find the event on Facebook.

SATURDAY

Pop-up yoga class @ A&K’s Cafe (GSO), 8:30 a.m.

Bring a mat and work up an appetite for A&K’s lunch menu, desserts and coffee during SoulFlower Yoga’s all levels flow class. Find the event on Facebook.

Grand re-opening @ Colony Urban Farm Store (W-S), 10 a.m.

This indoor, year-round honey bar and food market re-opens in the West End Historic District, offering coffee, tea, pimento cheese and honey tastings. Shop for baked good, fruits, vegetables, meats and dairy products from regional vendors. Find the event on Facebook.

Kids terrarium class @ Sophisticated Florals by Stephanie (W-S), 1 p.m.

Enjoy light snacks while you and your child select from a myriad of small plants and accessories to create a unique terrarium to take home. Find the event on Facebook.

Weissenohe Franconian Lager tapping @ the Brewer’s Kettle (HP), 1 p.m.

Experience a pint or the liter of Klosterbrauerei Weissenohe’s Franconian Lager from a traditional German gravity keg. Find the event on Facebook.

Ol’ Sport @ New York Pizza (GSO), 8:30 p.m.

On the last day of Ol’ Sport’s tour, support them and fellow North Carolina-based bands Dollhands, Placeholder and the Stayhomes. If you have a taste for lo-fi garage rock and budget-friendly brews, this concert is for you. Find the event on Facebook.

SUNDAY

Follies @ Hanesbrands Theatre (W-S), 2 p.m.

Stephen Sondheim’s celebrated musical is staged at the National Theatre and broadcast live to cinemas across the country. Ex-Follies performers gather in the crumbling theatre for drinks, musical performances and rose-colored reminiscing before the building’s destruction, set in 1971. Learn more at rhodesartscenter.org.

Health fair @ Griffin Center Park & Recreation Center (GSO), 2 p.m.

Deep Roots and Skin & Inspiration provide education sessions and Zumba Strong, Mixxed Fit and SoulFlower Yoga lead fitness demonstrations. Donate blood, shop with local vendors and participate in a prize raffle. Find the event on Facebook.

Orion Weiss @ Stevens Center (W-S), 3 p.m.

Guest pianist Orion Weiss returns to the Stevens Center stage bringing playful Mozart melodies and Shostakovich’s “Tenth Symphony,” written following Joseph Stalin’s death. Learn more at wssymphony.org.

Memphis or Bust @ the Blind Tiger (GSO), 4 p.m.

Join the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society for a fundraiser to help Blues Challenge Winners meet travel and lodging expenses as they prepare to compete at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis later this month. The soon-to-be competitors provide live music in addition to raffles and a silent auction. Find the event on Facebook.