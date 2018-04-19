The Weekender: 420 Edition

THURSDAY

Restaurants, Caterers and Community Integration @ United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church (W-S), 5:30 p.m.

Wake Forest University Associate Professor of Religion and Culture Derek Hicks moderates a panel discussion exploring how food and foodways foster community-building. Krankies Coffee co-owner Mitchell Britt, Delicious by Shereen owner Shereen Gomaa and catering company owner and chef Gordon Simpson contribute their perspectives, considering their cultural role in the community. Sample light fare from the panelists.

Books & Brews @ Bookmarks Bookstore (W-S), 6:30 p.m.

Charles Frazier, author of Cold Mountain, visits the Twin City on tour for his latest novel, Varina, which is set in the South in the aftermath of the Civil War. Sarah McCoy, a bestselling author who specializes in historical fiction, joins the conversation. Arrive early for Foothills beer tastings and music at 6 p.m. and stay after the discussion for book signings. Find the event on Facebook.

Multiple Intelligence Band @ Centennial Station Arts Center (HP), 7 p.m.

Kick back with craft beer and wine as the High Point-based jazz musicians of Multiple Intelligence Band blend classic and contemporary jazz influences. Find the event on Facebook.

Virginia Eubanks @ Scuppernong Books (GSO), 7 p.m.

Eubanks, author of Automating Inequality: How High-Tech Tools Profile, Police and Punish the Poor, is a founding member of Our Data Bodies Project and a professor of political science at the State University of New York Albany. She stops by Scuppernong to offer insight into the consequences of data-based discrimination in finance, employment, politics and healthcare for working-class people. Learn more at scuppernongbooks.com.

FRIDAY

Greensboro City Market @ the Forge, 6 p.m.

The open-air market is back with live music, curated vendors, interactive tours, local food and artwork. Learn more at gsocitymarket.com.

R.U.R. @ Greensboro Cultural Center, 8 p.m.

The Drama Center presents Karel Capek’s dark science fiction play about artificial intelligence. The play runs through April 28 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre. Find the event on Facebook.

Pure Fiyah @ Preyer Brewing Company (GSO), 8 p.m.

Roots, rock and reggae group Pure Fiyah performs deep takes in the taproom for the brew house’s Smoketoberfest Smoked Lager release party. Two additional local smoky brews will also be on tap. Find the event on Facebook.

Imperial Blend and Threesound @ the Blind Tiger (GSO), 9:30 p.m.

Electronic, Greensboro-based jam band Imperial Blend grooves with Threesound, a trio from Virginia known for fusing funk, rock and soul. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Learn more at theblindtiger.com.

SATURDAY

Back porch gardening demonstration @ NC Cooperative Extension Demonstration Garden (GSO), 10 a.m.

Extension Master Gardeners of Guilford County demonstrate container gardening, share tips for growing herbs on Family Gardening Day and provide hands-on activities for children of all ages. Learn more at guilford.ces.ncsu.edu.

Piedmont Earth Day Fair @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 10 a.m.

Who doesn’t want live music, food trucks, local vendors, hands-on activities for all ages, and free environmental education? Learn how to support greener practices in cities and celebrate the third planet from the sun in community. Learn more at peanc.org.

Jazz & Jambalaya @ Delta Arts Center (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

Joe Robinson performs live while attendees share a jambalaya dish, cocktails, a silent auction and dancing in honor of Jazz Appreciation Month and the late, great Billie Holiday. Upgrade to VIP status to attend a champagne VIP reception at 5 p.m. Learn more at deltaartscenter.org.

Mulan @ Bailey Park (W-S), 6:30 p.m.

Take advantage of a free photo booth and refreshments from Twin City Hive, Hoots Beer Co. and several food trucks before a free outdoor screening of Mulan, in honor of the 20th anniversary of both RiverRun International Film Festival and the Disney classic. The film begins at sunset. Learn more at riverrunfilm.com.

Finks, Alternative Champs and It’s Snakes @ Monstercade (W-S), 9 p.m.

The night is all about Southern and indie rock’n’roll with a dose of funk for the dancers in the crowd. Find the event on Facebook.

SUNDAY

Bookbinding workshop @ Preyer Brewing Co. (GSO), 1 p.m.

Sip on some local brews and craft a durable, flexible leather journal during this long-stitch bookbinding workshop. Learn more and register at bibliopathologist.com/workshops.

