The Weekender: Abundance Edition

In the dead of winter, folks across the Triad are reminding us, however tacitly, of the abundance available to us all, whether literally at winter farmers markets like Cobblestone’s or through opportunities for deepening social connection.



Below, you’ll find brunches of interest, restaurant openings, tea workshops and potlucks, among a wide-range of cultural, political and sporting events. Take a look — you might find or a chance to plan a social outing with someone you’ve been meaning to catch up with, reconnect with your creative self or celebrate with earth’s bounty. Celebrate the abundance in your life this weekend.

FRIDAY

Aaron Draplin @ High Point University, 10 a.m.

Award-winning graphic designer Aaron Draplin speaks in the Extraordinaire Cinema at High Point University. Draplin is known for bold, simple corporate logo designs and has produced work for Esquire, Nike, Ford Motor Company and the Obama administration among dozens of others. Find the event on Facebook.

Alma Fiesta @ Alma Mexicana (W-S), 6:30 p.m.

Get a sneak peek of Porch Kitchen and Cantina owner Claire Calvin’s next restaurant venture opening in the Bailey Power Plant later this month during this cocktail party. Tour the restaurant, eat from the new menu and try signature cocktails. Find the event on Facebook.

Limón Dance Co. @ UNCG School of Dance (GSO), 8 p.m.

One of the world’s most-renowned dance companies visits UNCG as part of the University Concert and Lecture Series. Limón is known for technical finesse, dramatic expression and an extensive repertory. Learn more at vpa.uncg.edu.

SATURDAY

Cobblestone’s Winter Market @ the Chatham Building (W-S), 9 a.m.

Find Cobblestone’s vendors indoors between Aperture Cinema and Washington Perk every Saturday until the market returns to Old Salem on April 7. The market offers locally grown and produced vegetables, herbs, meats, cheese and breads and accepts SNAP/EBT and WIC FMNP. Find the event on Facebook.

Books & Black Youth read-in @ Scuppernong Books (GSO), 11 a.m.

Children read along with a community volunteer and pick a free book to take home. A black author will conclude the event with a reading, and adults accompanying the children and donors will win raffle prizes. Find the event on Facebook.

Drag Brunch @ 1618 Midtown (GSO), 11 a.m.

Kick off the weekend with bottomless mimosas, brunch specials and drag queens. Jean Jacket and Giselle Cassidy Carter (Mrz Carter) host with special guest Chloe Cassidy starting at 12:30 p.m. Find the event on Facebook.

Seed swap @ Old Salem Visitor Center (W-S), 11 a.m.

With support from Old Salem Horticulture and garden volunteers, Beta Verde welcomes future and veteran heirloom-seed growers to its annual seed swapping event, including a community potluck lunch. Seeds must be open-pollinated, non-hybrid varieties. Find the event on Facebook.

Triad Women’s March on the Polls @ Corpening Plaza (W-S), noon

On the 1-year anniversary of millions of women and allies demonstrating worldwide, march in downtown Winston-Salem to re-commit to justice and learn how to become involved in the political process. Community organizers, activists and candidates for local office will speak in addition to poetry and musical performances after the march. Find the event on Facebook.

Build-a-tea workshop @ Chad’s Chai Blending Room (W-S), 3 p.m.

Chad’s Chai guides tea lovers during a light-hearted tea-making workshop in the new blending room. Attendees explore a wide variety of ingredients and benefit from expert’s tips and take home their personal blend. Find the event on Facebook.

Hoppers Night @ Greensboro Coliseum (GSO), 5 p.m.

The UNCG men’s basketball team hosts a Greensboro Grasshoppers night. The baseball players cheer on the men’s team as they face-off against Mercer College. Learn more at uncgspartans.com.

SUNDAY

Create & Caffeinate @ DeBeen Espresso (HP), 11 a.m.

Gather your sketchbook, pastels or tablet and head to DeBeen Triad Visual Artists’ free-form event. This is an unstructured time to refine works in progress or explore new mediums in the company of other visual artists and creators of all skill levels. Find the event on Facebook.

Colin Cutler & Farewell Friend @ Scuppernong Books (GSO), noon

Colin Cutler returns to Greensboro to perform songs on guitar and banjo that are based on Flannery O’Connor short stories from his new EP recorded with Rinaldi Flying Circus. Farewell Friend complements Cutler’s sound with a slight detour towards, folk, rock and alternative country as Reto’s Kitchen serves crepes. Find the event on Facebook.

Brown Girls Winning photoshoot @ Revolution Mill (GSO), 2 p.m.

Meet in the mill’s private studio and let Cierra Graham of Grahams of Glam style your makeup for five edited headshots that will upgrade your professional brand this year. Lady Bizness is throwing in her marketing package, including an E-book called “Top 10 To Do’s for a Glow Getter Brand.” Find the event on Facebook.

Annual potluck dinner @ High Point Theatre, 6 p.m.

Round out the weekend getting acquainted with the personalities of the Triad theater scene while sharing in a warm potluck dinner. While you mingle, learn about upcoming events and opportunities to get involved. Find the event on Facebook.

