The Weekender: Americana Edition

The amorphous descriptor may elude many and so in honor of the many outdoor concerts awaiting Triad audiences this summer and the Americana musicians included in this week’s roundup, let’s take a moment to shine a light on the genre.

Americana is considered contemporary music that blends various American musical traditions like folk, rock and roll, rhythm and blues, gospel and country. The umbrella encompasses artists from Neil Young to Neko Case, Lucinda Williams to Old Crow Medicine Show. Of course, you could listen ahead of a concert — but if you don’t — expect to hear something that sounds like the heartland, with a twist.

THURSDAY

Soil-to-Soul @ Venture Café (W-S), 7 p.m.

In Turbine Hall of the Bailey Power Plant, leaders of local organizations partnered for Regenerate Forsyth discuss their effort to establish “soil-to-soul” connections in order to link food to entrepreneurship and health in Triad communities. Learn more at venturecafewinstonsalem.org.

Sycamore Bones @ Foothills Brewing (W-S), 7 p.m.

JJ Hipps joins folk Americana band Sycamore Bones on blues guitar for covers of John Prine, the White Stripes and Bob Dylan. Find the event on Facebook.

FRIDAY

UniverSoul Circus @ Greensboro Coliseum, 9 a.m.

Acts from Russian, Trinidad, South Africa, Mongolia, Cuba, China, Ethiopia and, of course, the United States, give larger-than-life performances through Sunday. Learn more at universoulcircus.com/greensboro.

Leap! @ LeBauer Park (GSO), 8 p.m.

UNCG presents a free community screening of Leap!, a kid-friendly animated film about best friends who escape their rural orphanage in rural France to follow their dreams. Café Europa and Ghassan’s kiosk provide Mediterranean eats. Find the event on Facebook.

Vega Varia @ Common Grounds (GSO), 8 p.m.

Acoustic punk and folk artist Lauren Andrews joins Greensboro’s singer/songwriter Vega Varia. Find the event on Facebook.

Black Box Theory @ Monstercade (W-S), 9 p.m.

Solo electronic musician and sound designer Black Box Theory brings deep rhythms and lush tones to his explosive live set. Lil Skritt, Edward Thompson and DJ E-line join the bill. Find the event on Facebook.

SATURDAY

Live jazz & cats @ Crooked Tail Cat Café (GSO), 6 p.m.

Walk-ins are always welcome at North Carolina’s first cat café but if you love jazz and cats, this is a reservation you’ll want to schedule today. Find the event on Facebook.

Twisted River Junction @ Center City Park (GSO), 6:30 p.m.

Gather for craft vendors and the Zeko’s 2 GO food truck before the free 7:30 p.m. show featuring Twisted River Junction, a jam band based in High Point. Blues with psych-rock, reggae and funk influences. Find the event on Facebook.

Love4theLocals open mic @ People’s Perk (GSO), 7 p.m.

Sip on tea or coffee as Greensboro-based singer/songwriter SunQueen Kelcey hosts an intimate open mic night for musicians, poets, storytellers and those who love to listen. Find the event on Facebook.

Historic Reynolds Building lecture @ Bookmarks (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

The first in a summer series, this presentation focuses on the historic Reynolds Building and Cardinal Hotel. Learn more at bookmarksnc.org.

Matt Walsh @ Little Brother Brewing (GSO), 9 p.m.

Statesville-based guitarist and songwriter Matt Walsh — formerly from High Point — blends hill-country blues, rockabilly, soul, garage rock and psychedelia at the Gate City’s newest brewery. Learn more at littlebrotherbrew.com.

SUNDAY

May ’68: A panel and discussion @ Scuppernong Books (GSO), 1 p.m.

Fifty years ago, French university students launched an uprising among the country’s working class. Though nearly one quarter of all French workers went on strike, the campaign fizzled out. Greensboro’s Democratic Socialists of America and International Socialist Organization chapters invite the community to a panel discussion on the strategic successes and failures of that brief movement. Teleconferencing and childcare available by request. Find the event on Facebook.

Molly Stevens @ Muddy Creek Café & Music Hall (W-S), 2 p.m.

Once featured in NBC’s “The Voice,” Nashville-based Americana country singer grew up in Macon, Ga., home to Otis Redding and the Allman Brothers. Stevens brings that Southern rock and soul sensibility to Bethania’s intimate music hall. Find the event on Facebook.

Amanda Shires @ Gears & Guitars (W-S), 5 p.m.

Cap off the weekend with a dose of Americana fiddle-playing Texan Amanda Shires. Find the event on Facebook.

