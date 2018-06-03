The Weekender: Analog Edition

In honor of this week’s cover story about the typewriters of famous authors, we harken back to a time when simple missives like the Weekender were painstakingly created, one at a time.

It worked well for Maya Angelou, whose Adler electric is shown above. And there something intimate about the physical transference of ink to paper that is almost completely lost in the digital age.

But hey — digital communication is what makes possible the magic of the Weekender. If we had to type each one by hand, then stamp them up and mail them out, it would be completely useless by the time it got to you. And also, we wouldn’t do it.

THURSDAY

Bring Your Own Vinyl @ Gas Hill Drinking Room (W-S), 8 p.m.

Underdog Records and the Ramkat unite record heads for a BYOV party. Find the event on Facebook and don’t leave your favorite record at home — the turntable awaits.

FRIDAY

Park Days for the Greenway @ LoFi Park (GSO), 2 p.m.

Celebrate National Trails Day on the Greenway meets LoFi Park where you’ll find live music, Bandito Burrito and lawn games outside Joymongers. The celebration continues on Saturday with an official Downtown Greenway walk at 9 a.m., live music beginning at 11 a.m. and Presto Italian Food Truck and El Taco Vaquero later in the day. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and pets. Find the event on Facebook.

The Animalia of Dreams developmental reading @ Greensboro Cultural Center, 5 p.m.

Gabrielle Sinclair delivers a developmental reading of her newest play, The Animalia of Dreams, as she wraps up her 10-day pop-up residency at GreenHill Center for NC Art. Find the event on Facebook.

Seamus McGraw @ Bookmarks Bookstore (W-S), 6 p.m.

McGraw discusses his book A Thirsty Land about contemporary water issues through lenses of history, science and personal narrative. Learn more at bookmarksnc.org.

SATURDAY

National Trails Day celebration @ Piedmont Environmental Center (HP), 10 a.m.

Shop with local vendors between a guided hike and a birds-of-prey living exhibit tour. Find the event on Facebook.

Free community day @ Reynolda House Museum of American Art (W-S), 11 a.m.

Reynolda House launches its new app Reynolda Revealed with an all-day festival including art, music and lawn games reflecting the history of the estate. The app enables users to hear stories never before shared with the public on self-guided tours inside and outside the house. Find your lunch and snacks with the Ice Queen, Dough-Joe’s NC, Jersey’s Best Hotdogs and the restaurants of Reynolda Village. Learn more at reynoldahouse.org.

Spring festival @ Historic Bethabara Park (W-S), 11 a.m.

Play ’round the Maypole, mosey through a garden tour or simply enjoy the sunshine. The historic park marks the beginning of spring with a marketplace of local vendors, a food truck rodeo and live music from Goilìn, a traditional Irish band. Find the event on Facebook.

Community discussion about violence against women @ High Point Public Library, 1 p.m.

Join hosts Debra Kaufman and Melissa Hassard for an afternoon focused on how gendered violence is written about. Because this event is rooted in a poetry anthology called Red Sky: Poetry on the Global Epidemic of Violence Against Women, edited by Hassard, expect poetry readings and opportunities to write. Find the event and register on Facebook.

Spirits of Summer festival @ Fourth Street (W-S), noon

Camel City-based Texas Pete morphs its annual summer festival into a downtown affair with wineries, breweries and local restaurants out on 4th Street. Learn more at spiritsofsummer.com and don’t miss the afterparty at Foothills where live music continues into the evening. Learn more at spiritsofsummer.com.

Big Boi @ the Blind Tiger (GSO), 8 p.m.

Big Boi, best known as Andre 3000’s Outkast partner, takes the stage alongside KP the Great, Renegade and Ed E. Ruger. Learn more at theblindtiger.com.

Pleasures @ Monstercade (W-S), 9 p.m.

The Arcadia spot never fails to book bands that describe their sound somewhere along the line of experimental electro-pop, dark groove, space psych or a melancholic noise project. This weekend, those bands are Pleasures, 1970s Film Stock and Beach Bath. Find the event on Facebook.

SUNDAY

Triad Summer Vegan Festival @ Deep Roots Market (GSO), 11 a.m.

It’s Animal Rights Day and vegans of the Triad indoor and outdoor activities including panel discussions for children and adults alike, cooking demonstrations and a march around the block. The co-op will feature in-store vegan options and offer a vegan-friendly hot bar. Learn more at triadvegfest.org.

Japanese stab-binding workshop @ Preyer Brewing Company (GSO), 1 p.m.

Alcohol and sharp implements are better together. Sip on your favorites and learn to craft four styles of Japanese stab bindings: four-hole, noble, hemp leaf and tortoise shell. Find the event and register on Facebook.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) @ Hanesbrands Theatre (W-S), 2 p.m.

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem presents an abridged performance of Shakespeare’s 37 plays in 97 minutes. Catch the condensed comedies, histories and tragedies by June 10 and find more on Facebook.

