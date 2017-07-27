The Weekender: The Animal House Edition

I have heard a lot about the film Animal House over the years, but I have never seen it. When I tell others this, they spout ” why haven’t you seen it ?” or “it’s a cult classic” as if I am missing out on a piece of cinematic gold. What I do know is that it stars John Belushi, which I know for a fact is hilarious. I think I may give this film a go, it just may become one my favorites and that is saying a lot.

THURSDAY

Phoenix Ensemble @ SECCA (W-S), 7 p.m.

This event culminates five weeks that 25 teens spent exploring themes of trauma and transformation in their lives. The teens, under the instruction of writer Nathan Ross Freeman — who is featured in this week’s cover story — bring their stories to the stage with performances of spoken word, song, film and movement.

FRIDAY

The Color of Sound @ Gateway Gallery (W-S), 5 p.m.

The exhibit includes original works of art and fine crafts from Gateway Gallery artists, and features live music from the Enrichment Center Percussion Ensemble. Food provided by the center’s culinary arts students.

Early Bird Fridays @ Greenhill (GSO), 10 a.m.

The gallery invites guests to enjoy early-morning painting or to sculpt their own works of art out of clay. Participants are also encouraged to enjoy a self-guided art-making experience while taking time to view the current exhibit.

Charlie Daniels Band @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (W-S), 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem hosts the Charlie Daniels Band, a Southern rock band with country roots. The band is the third in the Camel City’s classic country concert series. The event also features performances by the Scooter Brown Band and Tammie Davis.

Laser Pink Floyd @ Greensboro Science Center (GSO), 7 p.m.

This Pink Floyd experience like no other features a laser light show with tracks from one of the band’s best albums, The Wall .The show is suitable for all ages.

Creative Infusion art social @ Artist Bloc (GSO), 9 p.m.

Live music, painting, dance and a performance by special guest poet Clarity take over the Gate City Boulevard artist space.

SATURDAY

International soccer tournament @ Hester Park (GSO), Saturday, 9 a.m.

The city of Greensboro celebrates the city’s diverse soccer community. All teams are guaranteed to play three games, and the winners of each pool play in the championship round.

Boundless Body Bootcamp @ LeBauer Park (GSO), 10 a.m.

Experience a full-body workout that combines cardio and strength training. The event is a free hour-long session set to motivating music featuring individual and partner routines.

The Yoga of You @ Loving Scents Aromatherapy (GSO), 2 p.m.

Receive instruction, practical skills and tools to conquer stress in daily life. The class focuses on cultivating courage and self-awareness through movement, music and sound. The class also includes chair yoga practice, worksheets and exercises.

Animal House food fight & toga party @ Foothills Brewing Tasting Room (W-S), 6:30 p.m.

Foothills Brewing celebrates the anniversary of the film Animal House with a toga party and food fight. The event will also feature music, a photo booth and — of course — lots of beer.

Sinbad @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (W-S), 7 p.m.

The National Black Theatre Festival kicks off with comedian Sinbad, who has appeared in numerous television shows and films such as “A Different World,” Jingle All The Way and First Kid.

Greensboro National Dance Day @ LeBauer Park (GSO), 7 p.m.

Celebrate dance from all over the world by taking in performances by various dance companies and live music. This event is free, and food trucks will be on hand to provide refreshments.

Table Experience Summer Dinner @ Single Brothers Garden (W-S), Saturday, 7 p.m.

Guests are invited to enjoy a three-course meal prepared by chef Christopher Brown at Single Brothers Garden in Old Salem. The event also includes healthy living tips by health & wellness coach Ashley Lebelle.

Greensboro Zine Fest @ Revolution Mill (GSO), July 30, noon

Celebrate all kinds of DIY and printed material at this festival featuring zinesters, printmakers, bookbinders, comic artists and illustrators. The fest also includes workshops and other activities.