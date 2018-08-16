The Weekender: Aretha Franklin Edition

Cultural icon and music legend Aretha Franklin passed away at age 76 in her home town of Detroit early this morning following a battle with pancreatic cancer. She sang at Martin Luther King, Jr.’s funeral and at Barack Obama’s inauguration, a poignant bridge between two weighty moments in modern US history that barely scratches the surface of her cultural and political significance. Franklin revolutionized American music, breaking records and barriers throughout her stunning career, and supported revolutionaries like Angela Davis with her dollars and public influence. May the Queen of Soul rest in peace and in power.

THURSDAY

Bicycle master plan meeting @ Enterprise Center (W-S), 5:30 p.m.

Consultants unveil recommended updates to Winston-Salem’s master bicycle infrastructure plan in a brief presentation followed by an open house for community members to view detailed maps and charts, ask questions and leave comments with transportation department staff. Learn more at wsbikeplan.com.

BlacKkKlansman @ Aperture Cinema (W-S), 6 p.m.

The New Winston Museum kicks off its New Winston Dialogues program after this screening of Spike Lee’s new film about Ron Stallworth, the first African-American detective in the Colorado Springs Police Department who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan in an undercover investigation to take down the extremist hate group. Larry Little, co-founder of Winston-Salem’s Black Panther Party chapter and associate professor of political science at Winston-Salem State University, moderates the informal conversation. Learn more at aperturecinema.com and find the event on Facebook.

Oculus GSO @ Studio 503 (GSO), 6 p.m.

Culture Pushers Collective musicians provide a soundtrack for the opening night of an exhibit showcasing a number of Greensboro’s painters, muralists, sculptors, sketch artists, photographers and videographers. Artists will create new impromptu pieces and attendees enjoy wine and light appetizers. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Learn more at studio503gso.com.

FRIDAY

Black Panther @ LeBauer Park (GSO), 7 p.m.

UNCG presents a free sunset screening of Marvel’s much-acclaimed Black Panther at 8:07 p.m. Come early to grab some eats from Ghassan’s, Porterhouse Burger Company or Café Europa before lounging on the lawn. Learn more at greensborodowntownparks.org and find the event on Facebook.

High Noon @ Hanesbrands Theatre (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

RiverRun Retro presents a legendary western starring Gary Cooper Grace Kelly. Glenn Frankel, an author, academic and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, joins film historian Foster Hirsch for post-screening film discussion and a reception for his newest book, High Noon: The Hollywood Blacklist and the Making of an American Classic. Bookmarks Bookstore will be on site selling copies of the book for the signing. Learn more at riverrunfilm.com/high-noon-retro.

Jazz Classique @ UNCSA (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

The classical chamber-music ensemble blends elements of blues and jazz improvisation. This concert, titled “Baroque and Beyond,” features selections by Bach, Vivaldi, Mozart, Orff, Faure, Brubeck and others in the Salem Elberson Fine Arts Center. Find the event on Facebook.

Doug MacLeod @ Muddy Creek Music Hall (W-S), 8 p.m.

Award-winning acoustic blues and roots songwriter Doug MacLeod fills the old music hall with warm vocals. Learn more at doug-macleod.com and find the event on Facebook.

SATURDAY

Reptiles & amphibians walk @ Piedmont Environmental Center (HP), 8 a.m.

All ages are welcome on this nature exploration led by one of the center’s naturalists. Find the event on Facebook.

National Honey Bee Day celebration @ Colony Urban Farm Store (W-S), 10 a.m.

Mingle with local beekeepers, sample honey-laden desserts and check out an observation hive with live bees to the tune of live music. Children have the opportunity to participate in an art and coloring contest during the free event. Learn more at colonyurbanfarm.com.

“Shop Talk” for adolescents @ International Civil Rights Center & Museum (GSO), 11 a.m.

Before the academic year gets underway, local community leaders and mentors gather to help encourage and support students in grades 6 to 12 during the “shop talk” program designed to foster the types of conversation enjoyed in barbershop and salon settings: everything from life skills to current events to setting goals. Participants will be entered to win free cuts and styles from local barbers and cosmetologists. Find the event on Facebook.

Cinnamon Reggae @ 6th St. & Liberty St. intersection (W-S), 7 p.m.

The long-standing, local collective blends Jamaican-influenced reggae with jazz, R&B, gospel and country. Learn more at downtownws.com/music.

JujuGuru @ Center City Park (GSO), 7:30 p.m.

Central North Carolina blues-rock duo Micah McCravey and Josh Feldman take the stage. Find the event on Facebook.

The Lion King @ Geeksboro (GSO), 8 p.m.

Sing along during this classic riff on Shakespeare’s Hamlet featuring an Oscar-winning soundtrack by Elton John. Bring your lawn chair or rent from Geeksboro in preparation for the outdoor “lawn chair drive-in.” Stock up on drinks, popcorn, candy and popsicles before the movie starts at sundown. Find the event on Facebook.

SUNDAY

Pippin @ Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 2 p.m.

The alliance brings Grammy and Oscar-winning musical theatre darling Stephen Schwartz’s iconic musical about a young prince searching for fulfillment. Learn more at wstheatrealliance.org.

