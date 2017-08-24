The Weekender: The Back to School Edition

The end of Summer is upon us! The start of a new school year brings more opportunities to reach for further horizons and to discover new things, maybe make some new friends.

THURSDAY

Art-o-mat retrospective @ SECCA (W-S), 6 p.m.

Art-o-mat founder Clark Whittington gives a talk in the Overlook Gallery to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the worldwide phenomenon. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about other contributing artists and how Art-o-mat provides the public with a way to collect art in a unique and innovative way.

Open mic @ Idiot Box (GSO), 8:30 p.m.

Do you think you’re funny? This is your chance to find out, at this open mic hosted by Dispatch Dave.

FRIDAY

Silk-scarf dyeing @ Sawtooth School for Visual Art (W-S), 6 p.m.

In this creative workshop, attendees learn how to make their own piece of wearable of art. Guests are encouraged to bring snacks and beverages to the class.

James Ingram @ Jerusalem Market (GSO), 6:30 p.m.

Conservative Greensboro City Council at-large candidate James Ingram hosts a meet-and-greet , along with special guests John Blust and Jon Hardister (two local Republican state representatives).

Vandalized: A sticker art show @ Revolution Mill (GSO), 7 p.m.

Experience the work of street artists and artwork through stickers. Enjoy live art as sticker artists create pieces before your eyes.

Evan & Dana @ Finnigan’s Wake (W-S), 10 p.m.

This musical duo performs hits from the Rolling Stones and Lynyrd Skynyrd, as well as some original music, too.

Lock-in @ Air Fun Trampoline Park (GSO), 11 p.m.

This back to school event features games, activities and movies. The trampoline area will be open for the duration of the event. Food will be available for purchase and guests are encouraged to bring sleeping bags and pillows.

SATURDAY

Color Vibe 5K run @ Downtown Greensboro (GSO), 8 a.m.

Similar to the Color Run, participants will get blasted with color as they run this exciting family event.

End of summer bash @ Brown Truck Brewery (HP), 2 p.m.

You can’t celebrate the tail end of summer any better than with a cold beer and live music. There will also be a limited release of a hoppy saison beer, with purchases benefiting breast cancer awareness. Homeslice Pizza food truck will provide the snacks or dinner.

Chardonnay wine tasting @ Gia Drink Eat Listen (GSO), 3 p.m.

Try various Chardonnay wines that are featured on Gia’s exclusive menu, from various wineries.

Mayweather vs. McGregor @ Patio 9.2.4 (W-S), 8 p.m.

Observe the biggest fight of 2017 live from Las Vegas, as the undefeated, five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather takes on UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

SUNDAY

Greensboro Food Truck Festival @ downtown Greensboro, (GSO) 3 p.m.

A whopping 50 food trucks accompany craft beer and dozens of family activities at this semi-regular downtown festival.

MONDAY

Matt Adnate @ Traveled Farmer (GSO), 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy a four-course meal with world renowned street artist Matt Adnate. Hosted by Create Your City, the event focuses on connecting artists with the community to spur collaborations.

TUESDAY

GrooveFood @ Monstercade (W-S), 9 p.m.

The band blends neo-soul, funk, jazz and R&B into something that will ignite the senses and have you grooving all night long at the Washington Park barcade.