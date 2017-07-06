The Weekender: The Beer Craft Edition

“Stay with the beer. Beer is continuous blood. A continuous lover.” – Charles Bukowski

FRIDAY

Natural building & intentional living @ Stoney Hill Circle Community Garden (GSO), 9:30 a.m.

This workshop is designed to instruct guests about natural building and cooperative economics. Participants will use their hands and feet to mold and sculpt clay, straw, water and sand.

Gallery hop @ downtown Winston-Salem (W-S), 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem’s First Friday gallery hop features live music, food trucks and plenty of open galleries to explore.

First Fridays @ downtown Greensboro (GSO), 6 p.m.

Greensboro’s First Friday is a free event full of live music, street performances, local art gallery exhibits and more.

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers @ On Pop of the World Studios (GSO), 8 p.m.

National recording artist Sarah Shook & the Disarmers will be performing live along with special guests This concert also includes performances by GSO and Sugar Meat. Limited tickets available.

Roman Holiday Film Screening @ Bailey Park (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

Innovation & Cinema presents the classic Roman Holiday starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck. The event is free and leashed dogs are allowed.

SATURDAY

Bookmarks Grand Opening @ Bookmarks (W-S), 10 a.m.

The grand opening of bookmarks bookstore begins with a ribbon cutting and an inaugural storytime with Mayor Allen Joines. This event also includes an appearance by Bolt from the Winston-Salem Dash and Kona Ice will be onsite.

Ink Making & Quill Pen Writing @ High Point Museum (HP), 10 a.m .

High Point Museum invites participants to learn how to write with a quill pen and learn how to make walnut Ink.

Phil Cook & the Guitarheels @ Barber Park (GSO), 6 p.m.

The sixth show in the Levitt AMP Greensboro Music concert series, singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Phil Cook and the Guitarheels perform in Barber Park. Food trucks will be on site.

Triad Craft Beer Week @ various locations (GSO, W-S, HP), July 9, 10 a.m.

Triad Craft Beer Week 2017 kicks off July 9 with events throughout the Triad at local breweries. Participants will have the opportunity to sample many varieties of local beer at many different events throughout the week, all leading up to the 13th annual Summertime Brews Festival on July 15.

Greensboro Running Club pub run @ CharBar No. 7 (GSO), July 11, 6:30 p.m.

The Greensboro Running Club hosts a pub run to local bars and breweries. The event is free.