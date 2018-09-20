The Weekender: Bert & Ernie Edition

Decades-long controversy surrounding the sexual orientation of these beloved — or, for some, loathsome — roommates came to a boil once again yesterday. Aja Romano wrote one of the best pieces published on the conversation so far, reminding us that, yeah, it matters. Enjoy their piece here.

THURSDAY

José Bedia and Alejandro Figueredo talk @ SECCA (W-S), 6 p.m.

Be a part of a conversation with two Cuban artists and explore their works in the exhibit Cubans: Post Truth, Pleasure, and Pain. Learn about their artistic practice and its intersection with culture, politics and social life. The event includes a cash bar and is free and open to the public. Find more at secca.org.

A Midsummer’s Night Dream @ Weatherspoon Art Museum (GSO), 6 p.m.

Get a glimpse of Triad Stage’s rendition of the Shakespeare comedy. The play will introduce you to the world of the fairies going hand-in-hand with the museum’s current exhibit Dread & Delight: Fairy Tales in an Anxious World. Find the event on Facebook.

“Parks and Rec” Trivia @ Small Batch Beer Co. (W-S), 8 p.m.

Channel Leslie Knope at Geeks Who Drink on a trivia night surrounding the popular show “Parks & Recreation.” Treat Yo Self and grab a beer while you test your knowledge. Find the event and register to play on Facebook.

FRIDAY

Local Foods Week Kickoff Celebration @ Budding Artichoke (HP), 6 p.m.

Prepare your taste buds for this kickoff event, including local-food tastings and meet-and-greets with local food producers. Enjoy wine-and-cheese pairings and live music as a week of celebrating and learning about our community’s food scene begins. Find the event on Facebook.

Calendar Girls @ Little Theatre of Winston-Salem (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

The opening night of Calendar Girls marks the beginning of the Little Theatre’s 84th season. The play, based on a true story, tells the tale of a widow’s unconventional fundraising for charity, and is recommended for audiences 13 and up. Find out more and buy tickets at thelittletheatreofws.org.

SATURDAY

UNCSA Nutcracker kickoff @ Stevens Center (W-S), Saturday @ 10 a.m.

Enter the timeless and classic world of The Nutcracker as UNCSA commemorates the opening of its box office for the one of UNCSA’s most popular shows with activities for the whole family. Purchase discounted tickets, take photos with characters, and even win prizes in the Stevens Center. Check out more details at uncsa.edu.

Fiesta 2018 @ Milton Rhodes Arts Center (W-S), 11 a.m.

Experience a taste of Latin American culture through food, music and more as the Hispanic League’s annual street festival returns. All proceeds raised by the Hispanic League go towards various programs supporting the Hispanic/Latinx community. Find the event on Facebook.

International Food and Music Festival @ Corpening Plaza (W-S), noon

Travel around the world through worldwide cuisine and cultural performances, browse crafts, and learn more about the local international community. You can find the event on Facebook.

Taste Carolina Wine Festival @ Commerce Place (GSO), noon

Sample a variety of wines from local wineries and visit food trucks, accompanied by the sounds of the Stephen Legree Band and Brothers Pearl. The festival, with over a dozen years under its belt, will take place near the First National Bank Ballpark downtown. Buy tickets and learn more on Facebook.

Oktoberfest @ Gibb’s Hundred Brewing Co. (GSO), noon

As Oktoberfest begins in Munich, Gibb’s Hundred Brewing Company brings the celebration to the Triad. Add a tuba quartet, bratwurst, and of course lager to your weekend at this event that goes all afternoon. Find more information and reserve your meal on Facebook.

Hair @ the Taylor Theater (GSO), 7:30 p.m.

Experience the American tribal love rock musical about the hippie counterculture as UNCG’s School of Visual and Performing Arts brings it to life. Performances run through the weekend. Learn more and buy tickets at vpa.uncg.edu/theatre.

SUNDAY

Grand opening celebration @ Reserving Royalty Children’s Venue (HP), 2 p.m.

The local character actor business invites you to step into a world of magic and fairy tales, during the grand opening of the first venue of its kind in the Triad. Meet their characters and be among the first to experience the enchantment at this kid-friendly event. Find more details on Facebook.

Mill Day @ Revolution Mills (GSO), noon

Greensboro’s rich textile history provides a backdrop for much of the city’s culture. Explore Revolution Mill during a celebration of this heritage featuring food trucks, apparel vendors, storytelling, beer tents, and more. Find the event on Facebook.

