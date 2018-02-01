The Weekender: Black History Month Edition

In 1915, Harvard-trained historian Carter G. Wooden and then-prominent minister Jesse E. Moorland founded the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, an organization dedicated to researching and uplifting the achievements of black Americans and other people of African descent. To coincide with the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln, they chose a week in February to sponsor a national Negro History Week in 1926.

For decades, several mayors across the country issued yearly proclamations recognizing the week until it grew to the month-long iteration we recognize today due to precedents set by colleges and universities, and the growing presence of black identity in the American consciousness in the wake of the civil rights movement. Beginning with Gerald Ford in 1976, every U.S. president has officially recognized Black History Month, but it’s hardly resulted in a post-racial present.

Take note of curated events that center black identity this month (and always) with this history in mind. We all have something to learn and it can start with a documentary this Saturday.

THURSDAY

Salary negotiation skills workshop @ Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro, 3:30 p.m.

This interactive workshop presented by the American Association of University Women will offer guidance on articulating personal value, conducting research to estimate target salaries and developing strategies to secure a promotion, raise or better benefits. Find the event on Facebook.



Green drinks @ Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Co. (W-S), 6 p.m.

Share drinks and conversation with other environmentally-minded Winston-Salem residents. A share of beer sales will benefit one of the hosting nonprofits: Forsyth Community Food Consortium, Gateway Environmental Initiative, Piedmont Environmental Alliance, Sierra Club and Yadkin Riverkeeper host. Learn more at peanc.org.



Art party @ Wherehouse Art Hotel (W-S), 6 p.m.

New works from Jonathan Dockery, Nickolas Schmidt and Liz Simmons decorate the walls of the Wherehouse. Check out a dance and soundscape collaborative performance and psych-folk act Evan Baker & Co while browsing artwork from modern portraiture to abstract expressionism and contemporary street art. Find the event on Facebook.



Tohoku opening reception @ SECCA (W-S), 6 p.m.

Tohoku: Through the Eyes of Japanese Photographers features photographs of contemporary Tohoku, a region of Japan ravaged by an earthquake, tsunami and nuclear power plant failure in March 2011, juxtaposed with photographs taken in the mid-20th Century. Photographers of all ages who have worked and lived in Tohoku took the photos, which highlight the natural environment, the people of Tohoku and a renewal of cultural and spiritual practices instead of documenting devastation. Learn more at secca.org.



The Wailin’ Jennys @ Carolina Theatre (GSO), 8 p.m.

Nicky Mehta, Ruth Moody and Heather Masse bring their roots and folk-pop at to the Triad for an evening of unique acoustics. Learn more at carolinatheatre.com.

FRIDAY

Housing Hangout @ UNCG (GSO), noon

The UNCG Center for Housing and Community Studies hosts its first informal “housing hangout” focused on regional planning in Room 2711 of the Moore Humanities and Research Administration building. Join with community housing advocates, city officials, university researchers, students and members of the public in discussing community development issues. Find the event on Facebook.



College dances @ Greensboro Cultural Center, 6 p.m.

UNCG Master of Fine Arts program alumni Kelly Ozust and Emily Morgan dance in a duet by Charlotte-based choreographer Sarah Council in the Stephen D. Hyers Studio Theater. The show also features Ozust and Morgan’s original work performed by students and alumni from Winthrop University where both choreographers teach. Learn more at greensborofringefestival.org.

SATURDAY

Saturday morning cereal breakfast @ Geeksboro (GSO), 10 a.m.

Geeksboro makes an institution of a childhood ritual, complete with bottomless bowls of cereal to complement the iconic ’toons. The new lineup includes “Scooby-Doo,” “Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers,” “Sailor Moon,” “Justice League” and “Adventure Time.” Learn more at geeksboro.com.



Tell Them We Are Rising @ Aperture (W-S), 10:30 a.m.

RiverRun International Film Festival’s Indie Lens Pop-Up series features Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities, which explores the rich history and pivotal role of HBCUs over a century-and-a-half of American culture. The film speaks to the power of higher education to further civil rights and equality, including the role HBCUs played in ending segregation. Find the first-come first-served event on Facebook.



“Teachers on the Frontline of School Desegregation” @ Greensboro History Museum, 11 a.m.

Greensboro’s Ever Achieving Retired Teachers Club welcomes the community to a free opening event for “Teachers on the Frontline of School Desegregation,” which honors the work and lived experiences of African-American educators in the decades following school desegregation. View a screening of Making Bricks from Straw, an oral history documentary highlighting these educators’ stories, and hear from some of them in-person. Find the event on Facebook.



(Mis)conception @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 4 p.m.

Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet relays the true stories of three women who have dealt with infertility and miscarriages. This production aims to raise awareness and correct misconceptions about conception. A panel discussion about infertility and miscarriage with the women as well as healthcare professionals follows the ballet performance. Learn more at royalexpressions.org.



Arm wrestling benefit @ Gibb’s Hundred Brewing (GSO), 7 p.m.

All ages are welcome to behold the lovely ladies of the Greensboro Arm Wrestling League, or GRAWL, as they open their third season of feminist philanthropy. Among others, Babe Lincoln, Dewey Decimator and Rainbow Fight show off their upper body strength on behalf of the Kellin Foundation. DJ84 spins beats and wrestling begins at 8 p.m. Learn more at greensboroarmwrestling.org.

SUNDAY

La Cenerentola @ UNC School of the Arts (W-S), 2 p.m.

Spend the afternoon at the opera with this comic twist on Charles Perrault’s archetypical Cinderella story. Learn more at uncsa.edu.



Native @ Centennial Station Arts Center (HP), 2 p.m.I

an Finley’s Native is based on the true story of the collaboration between Pulitzer Prize winner Paul Green and Richard Wright, who co-wrote the 1941 Chicago-based Broadway drama Native Son, grounded in Wright’s novel by the same title. Find the event on Facebook.

Comments

comments