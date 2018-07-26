The Weekender: Blue Skies Edition

It’s true that weather talk is trite, but this is a public service announcement: the skies are looking gray and tempestuous straight through the next two weeks. Curse today’s sun if that’s your thing but, if not, slow your stride, lift your face to the sky and savor this balmy moment.

THURSDAY

Crooklyn @ Aperture Cinema (W-S), 6 p.m.

Candid Yams Kickback presents Crooklyn, the 1994 semi-autobiographical film co-written and directed by Spike Lee. The film, set to a classic ’70s R&B soundtrack, follows young Troy and her family as they live life in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in the summer of 1973. Come for the show, but stick around for soul food, music and conversation. Learn more at aperturecinema.com.

FRIDAY

Shark Week celebrations @ Greensboro Science Center, 10 a.m.

It’s that time of year. Join other families for a round of “pin the fin on the shark” and shark-themed crafts. Celebrations continue through Saturday. Find the event on Facebook.

LGBTQ Center Open House @ Guilford Green Foundation (GSO), noon

Drop in for a drink and piece of cake (cutting at 12:30 p.m.) any time until 8 p.m. and learn more about the center’s resources, programming, staff and board members. Learn more at guilfordgreenfoundation.org.

Hanes Estate tour @ SECCA (W-S), 1 p.m.

Did you know a woman landscape architect designed the gardens at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in the 1930s? Meet at the historic Hanes House entrance for a free, one-hour historical tour of the estate, the how it came to be the home of the art gallery in 1972.

Jeff Kashiwa @ Corpening Plaza (W-S), 6 p.m.

Reggie Buie, a smooth jazz pianist from Winston-Salem, opens Downtown Jazz Friday for renowned jazz saxophonist Jeff Kashiwa. Learn more at downtownws.com/music.

Lords of Mace @ the Ramkat (W-S), 8 p.m.

The Swamp and Deals on Bombs warm up the crowd for southern doom metal Lords of Mace out of Winston-Salem. Learn more at theramkat.com.

SATURDAY

Gourd festival @ Dixie Classic Fairgrounds (W-S), 9 a.m.

The NC Gourd Society throws a mini-festival in the lead-up to the group’s annual festival in early November. Get your fill of gourd crafting workshops and “gourd supplies” here. Find the event on Facebook.

Health Fair & Community Day @ 14th Street Playground (W-S), 10 a.m.

The East Ward Safe Coalition brings music, games, vendors, free food and job information to the playground for a free community day. Winston-Salem State’s Health on Wheels Mobile will be on site providing free health screenings.

Summer Shorts @ Foothills Brewing Tasting Room (W-S), 5:30 p.m.

RiverRun presents a lineup of free family-friendly shorts by student filmmakers at UNC School of the Arts. Head over early for a bite at Camel City Grill and El Taco Vaquero food trucks before for live music from Aaron Burdett at 6:30 p.m. Outdoor screenings begin at dark. Learn more at foothillsbrewing.com/events.

Anna & Elizabeth @ UNC School of the Arts (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

Folk duo Anna & Elizabeth fills the Stevens Center with their Appalachian sound. Find the event on Facebook.

Mulan @ Geeksboro (GSO), 8 p.m.

One of Disney’s best blazes her own trail in this classic animated musical action film based on Chinese legend. Find the event on Facebook.

SUNDAY

Greensboro Zine Fest @ Revolution Mill, 11 a.m.

East coast zinesters, bookbinders, small press publishers and print-makers converge in the WAMRev Gallery, offer free workshops and talk zine culture during panel discussions. Find the event on Facebook.

Boulevards @ Washington Terrace Park (HP), 6 p.m.

Whip out the family picnic blanket for Boulevards’ visit to the Triad. The Raleigh-based artist borrows inspiration from Prince, Rick James and Earth, Wind & Fire. Learn more about Boulevards at boulevardsfunk.bandcamp.com and find the event on Facebook.

National Dance Day celebration @ LeBauer Park (GSO), 6 p.m.

Lovers of dance can catch performances and learn dance styles from line, tap and jazz to traditional Mexican dance. Find the event on Facebook.

Comments

comments