The Weekender: Bread & Milk Edition

Hot dog buns, dairy alternatives and off-brand sports drinks are just about all that remain in local groceries’ hot spot isles as Hurricane Florence heads toward the Carolinas. The storm’s taken a turn south and been downgraded to a Category 2 but — as someone probably told you in the checkout line yesterday — better safe than sorry. That comes with a catch, though, not to mention plenty of (often deserved) taunts from people who are just keeping calm with their favored coping mechanism.

Stockpiling is a fascinating compulsion we share with creatures from disparate branches of life’s phylogenic tree, and that makes sense: hoarding provisions is rooted in survival instinct. Fair. But it’s too easy for alarmists/worry-ers to throw our transportation systems and foodways into relative chaos.

Another thing we might admit to ourselves, no matter our reaction or judgments of others’ reactions, is that a crisis can be kind of a thrill, especially when you’re subconsciously quite aware you will survive largely unscathed in the grand scheme. Pause, then, to consider who will be affected most and how we might be able to help them and the institutions tasked with serving them. Otherwise, enjoy this classic video, stay informed and help out/hang out with your neighbors because we’re in this together whether we like it or not.

THURSDAY

Homeless screening & discussion @ Aperture Cinema (W-S), 6 p.m.

Join United Way of Forsyth County in learning about youth experiencing homelessness through this award-winning narrative feature film shot in Winston-Salem. Enjoy post-screening conversation with Clay Hassler, one of the filmmakers, and participate in a Q&A with local expert panelists. Find tickets at aperturecinema.com and learn more at homelessthefilm.com.

Local Food for Local People panel @ High Point Public Library (HP), 6:30 p.m.

The library welcomes local food experts to will discuss what it means to “eat local,” how to start a community garden and community issues like food accessibility. The panel will feature NC Extension Community and School Garden coordinator Quina Weber-Shirkof, Farmers Market director Lee Gann and Triad Food Pantry Coordinator Jo Williams. Find the event on Facebook.

Ritual Talk @ the Ramkat (W-S), 7 p.m.

Locals Victoria Victoria and Reaves join psychedelic indie-rock outfit Ritual Talk as they continue their fall tour. Learn more at theramkat.com.

FRIDAY

50+ Art Show @ CAN-NC/Bell House Center (GSO), 5 p.m.

This 3-day show features works from local painters, potters, sculptors, metalworkers, fiber and mixed-media artists ages 50 and over. Weekend hours are noon to 5 p.m. Find the event on Facebook.

Burt Reynolds double-feature tribute @ Geeksboro Battle Pub (GSO), 7 p.m.

Geeksboro screens Smokey the Bandit and White Lightning, two films starring Burt Reynolds, an American actor, director and producer who passed away on Sept. 6. Find the event on Facebook.

Drat the Luck @ Monstercade (W-S), 9 p.m.

Winston-Salem’s Drat the Luck joins Basement Life and Buck Gooter for an evening of punk rock with a side dish of nostalgia. Find the event on Facebook.

SATURDAY

Greensboro Comicon @ Greensboro Marriott downtown, 10 a.m.

Check out the locally owned and operated comic-book convention featuring comics, a host of vendors, cosplay contests, panels and gaming opportunities.Learn more at greensborocomicon.com.

Day in the Park Festival @ High Point City Lake Park (HP), 11 a.m.

The longest-running arts festival in Guilford County features live entertainment on three stages, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors and art activities for children. Learn more at highpointarts.org/events.

International Village Food & Music Festival @ Corpening Plaza (W-S), noon

At noon, 39 people will become official citizens during a naturalization ceremony. Cultures from all corners of the globe will be showcased through fashion, food vendors, information booths, arts and crafts vendors. Food trucks will also be on site. Performances from a variety of cultural dance groups, a local gospel band and Easton Elementary African Drummers are scheduled throughout the afternoon. Reggae band Liontracks performs live beginning at 5:30 p.m. Learn more at cityofws.org/internationalvillage.

Best of the Greensboro 48 Hour Film Project @ Hanesbrands Theatre (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

RiverRun International Film Festival presents an encore show of the best short films produced during the 2018 Greensboro 48 Hour Film Project, a contest in which 40 teams of filmmakers produce a short film after drawing random genres, a character, a line of dialogue and a prop. Director of the festival Iris Carter will be on site to introduce the films. Learn more at riverrunfilm.com/48hr.

Stargazing @ Kaleideum North (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

All are welcome to join the Forsyth Astronomical Society in the parking area for a front-row seat to early-evening Mars, Saturn and Jupiter sightings. Society members will find star clusters, nebulae and galaxies larger scopes for attendees. Find the event on Facebook.

SUNDAY

Angelo’s Artisan Market @ Wise Man Brewing (W-S), noon

Forty-five regional vendors sell unique arts, crafts, antiques and other goods while attendees enjoy food from the Bahtmobile and Twin City Mini’s food trucks. Activities for children are available and Big City Lights will perform live. Find the event on Facebook.

Malcolm Holcombe @ Muddy Creek Café & Music Hall (W-S), 1 p.m.

Americana singer/songwriter Malcolm Holcombe plays an album release show with Jared Tyler. Learn more at muddycreekcafeandmusichall.com.

Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra @ the Carolina Theatre (GSO), 7 p.m.

The PTJO presents an encompassment of members’ favorites from the Great American Songbook. Learn more at carolinatheatre.com.

