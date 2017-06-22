The Weekender: The City Beat Edition

Journalism can never be silent: that is its greatest virtue and its greatest fault. It must speak, and speak immediately, while the echoes of wonder, the claims of triumph and the signs of horror are still in the air. – Henry Anatole Grunwald

THURSDAY

Triad City Beat investigative journalism training @ Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship (GSO), 7 p.m.

Triad City Beat hosts our popular two-hour investigative journalism class that includes techniques and resources that will be beneficial to the aspiring journalist or community activist.

A musical adaption of the hit film by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin. The musical includes a pop-rock score by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics .

The CP3 Basketball Academy hosts a viewing of the 2017 NBA Draft. The event includes prizes, contests and fun for all ages.

FRIDAY



Friday Night Music Club @ Test Pattern (W-S), 8 p.m.

An event hosted by Test Pattern which includes debut performances by singer/ songwriter Adam Bennett and country/rock artist Marshall.

The Peppercorn Theatre presents a play designed for young audiences about a magical tree that grows on the edge of a changing neighborhood and contains entire worlds inside its bark. There will also be pre-show and post-show activities available.

Innovation Quarter hosts a screening of the 1996 remake, The Nutty Professor. Food will be available to purchase from food trucks, Zeko’s 2 Go, Gunny Smiths Hot Dogs and beverages from Hoots Roller Bar & Beer Co. and AirWheel Coffee.

SATURDAY