The Weekender: The City Beat Edition

Journalism can never be silent: that is its greatest virtue and its greatest fault. It must speak, and speak immediately, while the echoes of wonder, the claims of triumph and the signs of horror are still in the air. – Henry Anatole Grunwald
THURSDAY
- Triad City Beat investigative journalism training @ Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship (GSO), 7 p.m.
Triad City Beat hosts our popular two-hour investigative journalism class that includes techniques and resources that will be beneficial to the aspiring journalist or community activist.
- Ghost: The Musical @ Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance (W-S), 8 p.m.
A musical adaption of the hit film by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin. The musical includes a pop-rock score by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics.
- NBA Draft Night @ CP3 Basketball Academy (W-S), 6:30 p.m.
The CP3 Basketball Academy hosts a viewing of the 2017 NBA Draft. The event includes prizes, contests and fun for all ages.
FRIDAY
- Friday Night Music Club @ Test Pattern (W-S), 8 p.m.
An event hosted by Test Pattern which includes debut performances by singer/ songwriter Adam Bennett and country/rock artist Marshall.
- The Sky Game @ Delta Arts Center (W-S), 2 p.m.
The Peppercorn Theatre presents a play designed for young audiences about a magical tree that grows on the edge of a changing neighborhood and contains entire worlds inside its bark. There will also be pre-show and post-show activities available.
- The Nutty Professor @ Baily Park (W-S), 7:30 p.m.
Innovation Quarter hosts a screening of the 1996 remake, The Nutty Professor. Food will be available to purchase from food trucks, Zeko’s 2 Go, Gunny Smiths Hot Dogs and beverages from Hoots Roller Bar & Beer Co. and AirWheel Coffee.
SATURDAY
- Blacksmithing demonstration @ High Point Museum (HP), 10 a.m.
Visitors observe an authentic blacksmith craft various iron pieces.
- The Night of The Iguana @ SECCA (W-S), 7:30 p.m.
SECCA screens a film based on a play by Tennessee Williams and starring Ava Gardner, a North Carolina native. A discussion and reception with Lynell Seabold and Matthew McCarthy of the Ava Gardner Museum follows.
- Hops & Shop Weekend Summer Bash @ Foothills Brewing Tasting Room (W-S) noon
Foothills Brewing Co. hosts a free community event with live music, food trucks and more than 100 arts and craft vendors. This event is family friendly and dog friendly.
- Greensboro craft brewery tour @ World of Beer Greensboro (GSO), noon
Forget the designated driver — Tap Hopper Tours is a chance to be chauffeured around town on a tour that showcases Greensboro craft breweries and culture. Guests tour of three local breweries, receive tasting samples of the participating breweries’ beers. Guests will also have access to water and snacks as well storage space for growlers and pints on the bus.