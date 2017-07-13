The Weekender: The Drama Theater Edition

“Great theatre is about challenging how think and encouraging us to fantasize about a world we aspire to” – Willem Dafoe

THURSDAY

Boulevards @ Bailey Park (W-S), 6:15 p.m.

The Raleigh-based artist Boulevards performs music influenced by Ohio and Philadelphia funk from the ’70s and ’80s. Food trucks will be accompanied by beer and wine from Single Brothers.

FRIDAY

Ultimate Brewing Championship @ Downtown Greensboro (GSO), 7 p.m.

Six Triad breweries will compete for the best craft brew using this year’s chosen ingredient — cucumber. Guests vote for their favorite brew with the winner to be announced during the event.

Southern Eyes @ Bull’s Tavern (W-S), 9 p.m.

Local band Southern Eyes blends rock, soul, country and blues to come up with a unique sound.

Barnum @ Weaver Academy (GSO), 8 p.m.

The city’s Drama Center presents the musical Barnum, which tells the story of the world’s most inventive entertainers. Pre-show entertainment includes magicians, jugglers, mimes, contortionists and more.

Sister Act @ Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance (W-S), 8 p.m.

The Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance performs an adaption of the 1992 comedy that follows Deloris Van Cartier (played by Whoopi Goldberg in the film) after she witnesses a murder and is put into protective custody in a convent.

Pure Pro Wrestling @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (W-S), 6 p.m.

Current Tag Team Champions The Boys take on Garrison & Kross in the main event in this Pure Pro Wrestling hosted event.

Live Body Painting & Street Artists @ The Corner Bar (GSO), Friday 5 p.m.

In celebration of Triad Craft Beer Week, local breweries are sponsoring local artists and their work. Live street artists and graffiti will be showcasing their work throughout the event and face painters will be onsite.

Kaleideum After Dark @ Kaleideum Downtown ( W-S), Friday 6 p.m.

Celebrate Bastille Day at a special Kaleideum event for ages 21 and up. This event features live performances by local bands, games and more. Taqueria Luciano’s food truck will be onsite.

SATURDAY

Blueberry Pancake & Celebration Day @ Greensboro Farmers Curb Market (GSO), 8 a.m.

Chef Alex Amoroso of Cheesecakes by Alex prepares fresh and fluffy pancakes made with locally grown blueberries. The event also includes live music by Julien McCarthy and Larry Davis.

Obsession @ Hanesbrands Theatre (W-S), 2 p.m.

Obsession broadcast live from Barbican Theatre in London. The stage production stars Jude Law and is directed by Ivo Van Hove. The play is adapted from Luchino Visconti’s 1943 film of the same name.

Vaughan Penn @ O. Henry Hotel (GSO), Saturday 6:30 p.m.

O. Henry Hotel presents singer-songwriter Vaughan Penn, who has headlined and opened for various national acts and has had music placed in over 150 films and television shows. vintage craft cocktails and tapas will be available.

Mike Epps @ Comedy Zone (GSO), 9 p.m.

Comedian Mike Epps has starred in Next Friday, Friday After Next and The Hangover, among other movies.

Repti-Day @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (W-S), 10 a.m.

Repticon brings dozens of reptiles for show and purchase. Repticon provides demonstrations and seminars about reptiles from all over the world at the event.