The Weekender: End of Summer Edition

Okay, fine — summer’s not technically over.

But it’s Labor Day. The kids are back in school. And it’s starting to get dark just a bit earlier.

Use the long weekend wisely: Be entertained. Engage in community. Take in a sunset.

Or, you know, sneak in one last wild weekend before settling back into the grind.

THURSDAY

The Miseducation of Cameron Post @ Aperture Cinema (W-S), 6 p.m.

This new drama set in the early ’90s follows Cameron, a high school girl shipped off to a conversion-therapy center where she finds an unlikely queer community. Angela Mazaris, founding director of the Wake Forest University’s LGBTQ Center, joins the audience for a post-film dialogue. Find the event on Facebook.

Overdose awareness event @ Mary’s Gourmet Diner (W-S), 6:30 p.m.

Join with others for music and reflection as the group remembers lost loved ones and raises awareness of the opioid epidemic. Consider bringing a picture to share for a memory banner. Find the event on Facebook.

Cool season gardening workshop @ Colony Urban Farm (W-S), 7:15 p.m.

Luke Wofford of Starbright Farm teaches the basics of organic, biointensive farming, focusing on soil health, pest control, bed prep and fall and winter gardening. The workshop will also be offered on Sept. 6 and Sept. 13. Learn more at colonyurbanfarm.com.

FRIDAY

Black Lillies @ the Ramkat (W-S), 8 p.m.

The foursome takes to the Ramkat stage with special guests Nora Jane Struthers and 6 String Drag for an evening filled with Americana sounds. Learn more at theramkat.com.

Laser Zeppelin @ Greensboro Science Center, 7 p.m.

This 45-minute laser lights show on the OmniSphere Theater’s 40-foot dome showcases some of Led Zeppelin’s greatest hits, including “Over the Hills and Far Away” and “Stairway to Heaven. Two shows will follow at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Find the event on Facebook.

Moana @ LeBauer Park (GSO), 7 p.m.

UNCG presents a free sunset screening of Disney’s 2016 fantasy action film at sunset. Come early to grab some eats from Ghassan’s, Porterhouse Burger Company or Café Europa before lounging on the lawn. Learn more at greensborodowntownparks.org and find the event on Facebook.

O Brother, Where Art Thou? @ Reynolda House of American Art (W-S), 7 p.m.

Settle under the night sky for the Coen Brothers’ satirical twist on Homer’s epic poem The Odyssey. Three escaped prisoners search for hidden treasure in 1930s Mississippi, and meet lynch mobs and Cyclopes along the way. Beer and wine for purchase on the lawn complement an evening picnic. Learn more at reynoldahouse.org/calendar.

SATURDAY

Food truck rally @ High Point Athletic Complex, 11 a.m.

R&B, neo-soul group Brothas Band performs live during this convergence of food and beverage-bearing vehicles. Find the event on Facebook.

Basement Life release party @ On Pop of the World Collective (GSO), 3 p.m.

Greensboro’s indie-rock, post-punk band celebrates their new album Devour with a few of their closest friends, each allotted a roughly one-hour set: Harrison Ford Mustang, Instant Regrets, Old Heavy Hands and Night Sweats. A cookout will begin at 3 p.m. and artists will paint live throughout the afternoon. See the story on page 3, and find the event on Facebook.

Coltrane Jazz Festival @ Oak Hollow Festival Park (HP), 3 p.m.

The annual music festival honoring the legacy of iconic jazz saxophonist John Coltrane kicks off with performances by Gregory Porter, Lee Ritenour, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Jazzmeia Horn and the North Carolina Coltrane All Star Band. The John Coltrane Youth Jazz Workshop performers open the festival. Learn more at coltranejazzfest.com.

Dark Prophet Tongueless Monk @ Monstercade (W-S), 7 p.m.

Ceremony, Spirit System, VIA and Bolmongani join Winston’s experimental ambient outfit. Find the event on Facebook.

Lecture night @ Bookmarks Bookshop (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

The free summer lecture series continues with an installment titled “Guns and Dynamite: Machine Politics, Mountain Style.” The night will focus on corrupted machine politics in the early 20th Century South, specifically a case study of a local election in Polk County, Tenn. that broke out into serious violence. Learn more at bookmarksnc.org.

SUNDAY

Arts on Sunday Festival series @ Liberty St. downtown (W-S), 1 p.m.

Art for Art’s Sake brings their arts festival to the downtown Arts District once again for the month of September. Each Sunday festival features more than 60 local artists and craftspeople, a kid’s arts and crafts corner and live music. This week, Two Piece White and Abe Reid perform the blues. Learn more at theafasgroup.com/artsonsunday.

Real Jazz @ LeBauer Park (GSO), 6 p.m.

Real Jazz kicks off the first of eight free Sunday evening jazz concerts. Savor the final hours of the weekend relaxing in the park or playing lawn games. Find the event on Facebook.

