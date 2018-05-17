The Weekender: Festival Edition

It’s officially festival season and a slew of cultural events hit the Triad this weekend, including the Greensboro Bound Literary Festival and the Carolina Blues Festival, also in the Gate City. The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market kicks off the summer season with a crafts fair and the annual Greek Festival falls this weekend, too. It’d be a shame not to take advantage of so many (mostly) free opportunities to engage with authors, musicians and artisans. We hope to see you out there!

THURSDAY

Of Love, Death & Beyond @ Wake Downtown (W-S), 4:30 p.m.

Wake Forest music professor David Levy holds a Q&A session following a screening of Jason Starr’s 2011 documentary featuring music from Mahler’s 2nd Symphony. Register for a free ticket and learn more at wssymphony.org.

Baby Boy @ Aperture Cinema (W-S), 6:30 p.m.

Candid Yams Kickback presents snippets of this 2001 classic before critical discussion, music and soul food. Learn more at aperturecinema.com.

Blue Cactus and Chris Frisina @ Centennial Station Arts Center (HP), 7 p.m.

Chapel Hill-based country duo Blue Cactus perform everything from honky-tonk to heartfelt ballads alongside singer-songwriter Chris Frisnia of Wilmington. As always, the bar is open for craft beer and wine. Find the event on Facebook.

FRIDAY

Farewell, My Peking Opera @ the Historic Brookstown Inn (W-S), 5 p.m.

Head out of work a little early for the screening of a new film from a Wake Forest documentary film program student. Find the event on Facebook.

Paperback @ New York Pizza (GSO), 8 p.m.

Paperback kicks off their tour at Tate Street’s NYP alongside Messenger Down, Outside, Burn the Rose and Sludgemuffin. Find the event on Facebook.

Nite Moves’ dance party @ Monstercade (W-S), 10 p.m.

Let out your playful side out with fun physical challenges and dancing for prizes, including a new Huffy bicycle. Find the event on Facebook.

SATURDAY

Music and craft fair @ Fairgrounds Farmers Market (W-S), 8 a.m.

The Fairgrounds Farmers Market kicks off the summer season with a crafts fair featuring vendors selling flowers, handmade items, desserts, breads and jams. Musician Barrie the Vagabond takes to the stage at 9 a.m. Learn more at wsfairgrounds.com/venues.

Children’s author readings @ Central Library (GSO), 10 a.m.

The library hosts three young children’s book writers for a morning of readings and accompanying activities. Author Kate Torney, author of What Do Llamas Do?, brings a live llama in the children’s room. Learn more at greensboro-nc.gov.

Pride of the Community scanning day @ LGBTQIA Center of Greensboro, 1 p.m.

PRIDE! Of the Community: Documenting LGBTQ History in the Triad is a broad-scale effort to document LGBTQ+ history in the Triad. This is the first of several events inviting locals to bring materials that in some way document LGBTQ+ social life, history, activism, organizations and business in the Triad to be scanned and made available on the web. Learn more at library.uncg.edu.

MayDay on McGee @ Little Brother Brewing (GSO), 1 p.m.

Jah Works, a local nonprofit dedicated to ensuring access to clean water, healthy food and equitable job opportunities, throws a spring celebration neighborhood block party featuring blues, rock, reggae and folk musicians. You know the drill: craft beer, food trucks, vendors and side activities. Little Brother throws the before- and after-parties. Find the event on Facebook.

Carolina Blues Festival @ LeBauer Park (GSO), 2 p.m.

Piedmont Blues Preservation Society presents the 32nd annual Carolina Blues Festival, the longest running blues festival in the Southeast. Vendors join headliners Nikki Hill, Gary Hoey Lakota John, and Cory Leutjen & the Traveling Blues Band. Learn more about supporting Second Harvest Food Bank’s food drive at the festival at fest.piedmontblues.org.

Flyin’ West @ Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center (GSO), 7:30 p.m.

Playwright Pearl Cleage will engage the audience in a talk-back session following Scrapmettle Entertainment’s performance of her play Flyin’ West. Learn more at scrapmettle.net.

SUNDAY

Swanhilda in Dr. Coppelius’ Workshop @ Kaleideum Downtown (W-S), 3 p.m.

Edge Performing Arts students perform mazurka and a grand waltz during a 20-minute adaptation of the classical ballet Coppelia and stick around to mingle with the audience afterwards. Find the event on Facebook.

Latinx/ Misrecognition panel @ Greensboro Public Library, 3:30 p.m.

Greensboro Bound Literary Festival presents a panel discussion examining Latinx identity with authors Naima Coster and Daisy Hernández Castillo. Maria DeGuzmán, founding director of UNC Chapel Hill’s Latinx Studies Program, moderates. Find the event on Facebook and learn more at greensborobound.com.

