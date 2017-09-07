The Weekender: The Folk Festival Edition

As we feel the first signs of autumn, it’s our imperative to spend what time we can outdoors without bundling up. Whether you’re looking to engage as a citizen or enjoy more lighthearted recreation, we’ve got something to help you relish the final few weeks of this Carolina summer.

THURSDAY

Bookmarks Festival of Books & Authors @ various locations (W-S), 5 p.m.

Bookmarks Bookstore hosts the largest annual book festival in the Carolinas, inviting more than 45 authors, storytellers, illustrators and panelists from around the country to share their books in a variety of formats. On Saturday, the whole family can explore a free street festival in and around the Milton Rhodes Arts Center. Find an event map and learn more about both free and ticketed events at bookmarksnc.org.

Theatre Art Galleries hosts a multidisciplinary art exhibit relating to bicycles and cycling in conjunction with the High Point Cycling Classic, which begins Friday. Prizes will be allotted to first, second and third place finalists, and attendees will be able to view oil, acrylics, watercolor, pastels, mixed media, linocut prints, assemblages, and photography as well as rare bikes. The exhibit is open through Sept. 22. Learn more at tagart.org.

Join professor Melissa Harris-Perry in Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University as she moderates a panel discussion on race, politics and the South. Harris-Perry grew up in Charlottesville and her father served as the first dean of Afro-American Affairs and as a professor at the University of Virginia for decades. Michael Signer, mayor of Charlottesville, Jamelle Bouie, chief political correspondent at Slate, UVA alumnus Michael B. Dougherty, senior writer at National Review, Rashad Robinson, executive director of Color of Change, and Takiyah Thompson, a Durham activist who helped dismantle a Confederate statue last month, will take part. Doors open at 5:30. Learn more and access the livestream link at news.wfu.edu.

FRIDAY

The 77 th National Folk Festival @ downtown (GSO), 6 p.m.

Featuring performances and demonstrations by more than 300 musicians, dancers and craftspeople, the festival returns to downtown Greensboro Friday through Sunday, Sept. 10. The Family Stage hosts special performances for the kids, but everyone can enjoy a non-stop dance pavilion. Learn more about the free, outdoor event at nationalfolkfestival.com or on page 10.

New Ventures’ annual accelerator capstone event features exhibition demos from more than 30 startup tech companies. Hear new pitches from startup founders and attend the after party at Wise Man Brewing beginning at 5:30 p.m. Learn more and register to attend at innovationquarter.com.

SATURDAY

International Village Food and Music Festival @ Corpening Plaza (W-S), noon

This annual festival showcases global cuisine, entertainment by cultural organizations, crafts for purchase and education about Winston-Salem’s international community. Learn more at cityofws.org.

100.3 KISS FM’s Back-to-School Jam features indie-pop band AJR and special guest Jorge Blanco at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The concert is free with a fair admissions ticket and for all children. Get your ticket at the box office or ticketmaster.com.

SUNDAY