The Weekender: Fourth of July Edition

“What, to the American slave, is your Fourth of July? I answer, a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim. To him, your celebration is a sham, your boasted liberty and unholy license, your prayers and hymns, your sermons and thanksgivings, with all your religious parade and solemnity, are, to mim, mere bombast, a thin veil to cover up crimes which would disgrace a nation of savages. There is not a nation on the earth guilty of practices more shocking and bloody than are the people of the United States, at this very hour.” — Frederick Douglass

Douglass delivered an untitled speech to the Ladies’ Anti-Slavery Society in Rochestor, New York, a center of slavery abolition activity, on July 5, 1852. Find a full transcript here.

WEDNESDAY

July 4th activities @ International Civil Rights Center & Museum (GSO), 11 a.m.

Until 5 p.m., the ICRCM welcomes the community to write letters to congressional representatives and to register to vote on site. Children’s story hour falls at both 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and includes a related art project to take home. At 3 p.m., catch a presentation focused on the principles found in the Declaration of Independence as an impetus for the Civil Rights Movement centuries later. Find the event on Facebook.

Fun Fourth Festival @ downtown Greensboro, 1 p.m.

A variety of live music field goal challenges and playful side acts entertain while attendees sweat in line for much-desired grub and ice-cold beverages. Learn more at funfourthfestival.org/4th-street-festival.

Independence Day Extravaganza @ downtown & BB&T Ballpark (W-S), 4 p.m.

Enjoy beer and live music from Stereo Doll while scouting out your food truck of choice on First Street between Peters Creek Parkway and Green Street. The ballpark’s gates open at 5:45 p.m. in advance of the Dash game versus the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7 p.m. with Winston-Salem’s official Fourth of July fireworks show to follow. Fleet Feet will be on site to coordinate a “Kids Run the Bases” event. Learn more at milb.com/winston-salem/news.

The Sandlot @ Geeksboro Battle Pub (GSO), 8 p.m.

Bring your lawn chair or rent from Geeksboro in preparation for the outdoor “lawn chair drive-in,” held at the new location: 2618 Lawndale Ave. Stock up on drinks, popcorn, candy and popsicles before the movie starts at sundown. FYI: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles screens Saturday evening — same time, same place. Find the event on Facebook.

THURSDAY

Green Drinks @ Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company (W-S), 6 p.m.

A medley of local environmental organizations are gathering for drinks and conversation in the name of connecting with new like-minded friends. A portion of the night’s proceeds will benefit environmental nonprofits. Find the event on Facebook.

Meadow Mountain @ Muddy Creek Café & Music Hall (W-S), 8 p.m.

From classically-arranged instrumentals to hard-driving tradition bluegrass, the Rocky Mountain-based group of friends light up Bethania’s music hall. Find the event on Facebook.

FRIDAY

Printmaking demonstration & Abigail Dowd @ GreenHill (GSO), 6 p.m.

Bluesy singer/songwriter Abigail Dowd and percussionist Jason Duff perform at 6:30 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., Greensboro-based artist Mary Beth Boone demonstrates assorted printmaking methods. Learn more at greenhillnc.org/first-friday.

Miami Dice @ Monstercade (W-S), 9 p.m.

Charlotte-based disco, funk and deep house band Miami Dice takes the stage. Stick around for a performance from Mauve Angeles and a late-night DJ set from Dr. Dice and Chaka Fever. Find the event on Facebook.

SATURDAY

Car show & music festival @ Heavy Rebel Weekender (W-S), 8 a.m.

Check out pre-1972 cars and custom bikes in connection with Heavy Rebel Weekender’s annual weekend-long music festival. The Camel City Skulls judge the car show for Best Paint, Best Traditional, Filthiest Rat, Best Custom and Best in Show, but a slew of sideshow acts and burlesque performances entertain before the 2:30 p.m. announcements. Learn more at heavyrebel.net.

One-year anniversary party @ Bookmarks Bookstore (W-S), 10 a.m.

Janet Ray tells stories at 10:30 a.m. Stephanie Tyson and Vivian Joyner of Sweet Potatoes discuss their cooking and cookbooks and Debbie Moose presents a cooking demonstration. Afternoon cake in the breezeway kicks off live music in the late afternoon while artists from Art for Art’s Sake paint permanent murals. At 7:30 p.m., Charlie Lovett discusses book collecting. Learn more at bookmarksnc.org.

TK Kravitz @ the Ramkat (W-S), 10 p.m.

The melodic hip-hop songwriter has ghost-written for Trey Songz, Meek Mill, Flo Rida, Kevin Gates and Juicy J, and his first EP featured artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Dej Loaf, Rich the Kid and Zoey Dollaz. Learn more at theramkat.com.

SUNDAY

‘How to Zine’ workshop @ Scuppernong Books (GSO), 2 p.m.

The Greensboro Zine Fest kicks off International Zine Month with a free community zine-making workshop. Find the event and register by July 6 on Facebook.

Forbidden: Undocumented & Queer in Rural America @ Aperture Cinema (W-S), 5:30 p.m.

The film’s protagonist, gay and undocumented local activist Moises Serrano, will host a post-screening discussion with audience members. Learn more at aperturecinema.com.

Chatham Rabbits @ Oak Hollow Festival Park (HP), 6 p.m.

This Bynum-based husband and wife folk duo Austin and Sarah McCombie continues the city’s summer Arts Splash concert series. Sarah’s younger brother, Daniel Ayers, joins for this free special performance. Learn more at highpointarts.org/arts and chathamrabbits.com.

Renee Dion @ OPOTW Studios (GSO), 9 p.m.

On tour for her newest album, Haven, experimental soul singer/songwriter Renee Dion draws influence from Sade, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and the Roots. Revebrie, a local one-woman lo-fi indie singer/songwriter outfit, opens the night and Zoo Peculiar keeps it weird with one of their signature vaudevillian live performances. Find the event on Facebook and learn more at reneedion.com.

