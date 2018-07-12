The Weekender: Friday the 13th Edition

Friday the 13th is upon us again tomorrow. In honor of Western superstition, here are a few ~spooky~ facts to tuck away and wow your social circles with this weekend.

A ~spooky~ partial eclipse is on tomorrow’s schedule. Earthlings traveling in ocean waters between Antarctica and the southern tip of Australia will have the best view but people in Hobart, Tasmania will have the best perspective from land: the moon with obscure about 35% of the sun’s diameter at 1:24 p.m. local time. According to NASA, there hasn’t been a solar eclipse on Friday the 13th since December 13, 1974 and the next partial eclipse to occur on Friday the 13th will fall on September 13, 2080.

But, hey, it’s a Friday — how bad could it be?

THURSDAY

Guest curators Elvia Castro & Gretel Acosta @ SECCA (W-S), 6 p.m.

The duo will discuss the curatorial process behind SECCA’s current exhibit Cubans: Post Truth, Pleasure, and Pain in the Overlook Gallery. Cubans surveys works from 19 contemporary Cuban artists, both of the island and the diaspora. SECCA members drink for free at the cash bar. Learn more at secca.org.

In Sonitus Lux @ Monstercade (W-S), 9 p.m.

In Sonitus Lux emerges from Atlanta’s art underground for a night with local experimental bands: Greensboro’s Knives of Spain and Winston-Salem’s Damiyana. Find the event on Facebook.

FRIDAY

Medicinal garden lecture @ Historic Bethabara Park Visitor Center (W-S), 1 p.m.

The historic park continues its free informational lecture series about gardening and nature with a talk about the history of Bethabara’s Moravian medicinal garden. The series picks back up on Sept. 14. Learn more at historicbethabara.org and find the event on Facebook.

Nora Gaskin Esthimer @ Scuppernong Books (GSO), 5:30 p.m.

Editor of Carolina Crimes: 21 Tales of Need, Greed and Dirty Deeds and author of The Worst Thing reads spine-chilling passages aloud and talks about the makings of great crime novels. Learn more at scuppernongbooks.com.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream @Barber Park amphitheater (GSO), Friday @ 6 p.m.

“Lord, what fools these mortals be!” Pack a picnic for a free performance of Shakespeare’s beloved comedy and see for yourself. Find the event on Facebook.

Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba @ the Ramkat (W-S), 7 p.m.

An evening of funk and soul-influenced West African dance music awaits. 1970s Film Stock, the solo project of a man with a guitar and many, many pedals, joins. Learn more at theramkat.com.

Lesley Barth & Lauren Light @ Resonate Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Singer/songwriter Lesley Barth loves the ’70s and Lauren Light packs a pop-rock punch. Find the event on Facebook.

Some Like it Hot @ Bailey Park (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

Marilyn Monroe stars in this classic 1959 comedy set in the Roaring Twenties. Hoots Beer Co., the Whisk and Tin Food Truck and Juicy Bird are on site for dinner and drinks. A/perture Cinema promises hot popcorn and movie trivia around 8 p.m. before the film screens closer to sundown. Learn more at innovationquarter.com/community.

SATURDAY

West End Mambo @ 6th St. & Liberty St. intersection (W-S), 7 p.m.

The nine-person band performs everything from Latin jazz to original orchestral salsa arrangements to classic salsa genres like bolero, rumba, guaracha and son montuno. Learn more at downtownws.com/music.

Juice @ the Ramkat (W-S), Saturday @ 8 p.m.

Bring your own seating and food to complement popcorn and drinks at a free screening of Juice, a 1992 film starring Omar Epps, Jermaine Hopkins, Khalil Kain and Tupac Shakur as four young, black men growing up in Harlem. Learn more at theramkat.com.

SUNDAY

National Ice Cream Day celebration @ High Point Museum, 2 p.m.

The museum presents a new exhibit dedicated to 20th Century artifacts from dairy operations and ice-cream parlors in and around the city of High Point in celebration of Ice Cream Month. On National Ice Cream Day, enjoy a free scoop while supplies last and play around with sidewalk chalk, hit up the photo booth or check out dairy-themed crafts. Find the event on Facebook.

The Big Chill Ice Cream Festival @ Bailey Park (W-S), 3 p.m.

The Shalom Project, a local nonprofit that offers access to a medical clinic, a clothing closet, a food pantry and weekly hot meals for people experiencing poverty, throws its annual ice-cream celebration and fundraiser. Enjoy unique ice-cream tastings from amateur ice-cream makers, food from Zekos2Go food truck, live music from Foxture and the Bo-Stevens, and let the kids frolic in the children’s fun zone. Learn more at theshalomprojectnc.org.

Home growing mushrooms workshop @ Colony Urban Farm (W-S), Sunday @ 3 p.m.

Borrowed Land Farm and Colony Urban Farm co-present a 2-hour workshop on how to create a take-home mushroom inoculation kit, specifically oyster mushrooms which are known for taking on flavors of cooking spices easily. Learn more at colonyurbanfarm.com.

Food truck rodeo @ Mendenhall Transportation Terminal (HP), 4 p.m.

Finally, the rescheduled rodeo from March is upon us. Luckily, the terminal will provide some shade from the July sun as attendees select from 20 food trucks. Find the event on Facebook.

The Adventures of Annabelle Lynn @ Listen Speakeasy (GSO), 7 p.m.

The female folk trio from Tallahassee bring spirited bluegrass and tight vocal harmonies to the Triad. Find the event on Facebook.