The Weekender: Giving Back Edition

There are a handful of opportunities to have some fun while giving back this weekend whether it’s for those struggling with opioid addiction, children of the Triad or the North Carolina shoreline. Even if you can’t make those events, try to make it out to support local artists and business.

Happy Hanukkah to all those who celebrate!

THURSDAY

A Christmas Carol: The Musical @ High Point Theatre (HP), 7:30 p.m.

High Point Theatre presents a musical interpretation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel concerning selfishness, mortality and redemption. The musical runs through Dec. 17, but this performance offers American Sign Language interpretation. Learn more at hpct.net.

‘Stranger Things’ party @ Tate’s Craft Cocktails (W-S), 8 p.m.

Finish the second season before hopping into costume for this Snow Ball-themed Christmas party. Be sure to brush up on your Running Man for a very ’80s evening. Find the event on Facebook.

Card making @ Scuppernong Books (GSO), 5 p.m.

The Guilford County Association of Educators hosts a community conversation about unfunded class-size reduction mandates. Attendees are invited to create holiday cards to encourage state legislators to respond to the needs of public schools. Find the event on Facebook.

FRIDAY

I Don’t Do Boxes launch party @ Elsewhere Museum (GSO), 6 p.m.

Celebrate the unveiling of I Don’t Do Boxes: #OUTlaws, the fifth installment of an independent magazine focused on queer experiences in the Southeast and curated by queer youth in Greensboro. Learn more at goelsewhere.org.

Revolution on the Half Shell @ Revolution Mill (GSO), 6 p.m.

Roast marshmallows with the family around the fire pit or focus on enjoying all-you-can-shuck oysters, charcuterie, beer and wine during a party with a purpose. All proceeds benefit the North Carolina Coastal Federation, a nonprofit that protects and restores the coast. Find the event on Facebook.

It’s A Wonderful Life @ Arts Council Theatre (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem stages this holiday classic in the form of a live radio broadcast, complete with Foley artists who use everyday objects to supplement sound effects. Catch the performance through Sunday. Find the event on Facebook.

SATURDAY

Holiday Give Back @ Little Brother Brewing (GSO), 10 a.m.

Whether you don a tacky sweater or evening formal wear, a portion of your wine or beer order will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank during this all-day event. Attendees are asked to bring a donation for Toys for Tots or offer a cash contribution before partaking in contests for prizes. Learn more at littlebrotherbrew.com.

Krankies Craft Fair @ Biotech Place (W-S), noon

Wander through a festive sea of more than 70 handmade venders, including many local entrepreneurs, makers and artists. Take a break from the fanfare in the coloring room or grab some food from one (or two!) of several food trucks. Krankies Coffee, Chad’s Chai and Hoots Beer will be on site. Find the event on Facebook.

Ugly sweater party @ Brown Truck Brewing (HP), 7 p.m.

Does your ugly sweater have what it takes to win one of three gift certificates? Find out while washing down food from Bandito Burrito food truck with your beer of choice. Davis Tucker performs live. Find the event on Facebook.

Dee Dee Bridgewater @ Reynolds Auditorium (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

Renowned jazz vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater performs with her jazz trio and the Piedmont Wind Symphony. This holiday concert features jazz standards like “Prelude to a Kiss” and “Come Sunday” as well as popular holiday music. Learn more at piedmontwindsymphony.com.

SUNDAY

‘White Christmas’ sing-a-long @ Aperture Cinema (W-S), 1:30 p.m.

Not much of a caroler but love to sing? Get into the Christmas spirit with a sing-along version of “White Christmas.” Aperture will provide a lyric book in addition to a variety of refreshments. Learn more at aperturecinema.com.

Celtic Christmas @ Muddy Creek Café (W-S), 2 p.m.

Musical duo CandelFirth bring traditional Celtic music to the Camel City. Randel Candelaria and Susie Firth Cooper play fiddle, mandolin, harp, flute and more for a relaxing Sunday afternoon. Find the event on Facebook.

Potluck & Naloxone kit-making @ Green Street Church (W-S), 5 p.m.

Bring your choice of dish and share in a potluck with Twin City Harm Reduction Collective. After the meal, help create opioid overdose reversal kits. Find the event on Facebook.

The Freestyle Funny Comedy Show @ the Comedy Zone (GSO), 6 p.m.

Head to the Comedy Zone for a night of improv, stand-up and participatory games. Brian “B-Daht” McLaughlin, host of the 102 Jamz “3 Live Crew” Morning Show, takes the stage with fellow comedians Anthony “Chico” Bean and Darren “Big Baby” Brand of “Wild ‘N Out,” and DeMar “OsamaBinDrankin” Rankin. Learn more at theffcs.com.