The Weekender: The Gun’s N Roses Edition

Welcome to the jungle
We’ve got fun ‘n’ games
We got everything you want
Honey, we know the names
We are the people that can find
Whatever you may need
If you got the money, honey,
We got your disease – Gun’s N Roses
I hope this doesn’t offend anyone but, I just found out the song Welcome to the Jungle was by Gun’s N Roses. I know this may be an insult to the rock gods out there, but let’s just say that I am enlightened and I may have to check them out this Friday at BB&T Field, see you there!
THURSDAY
MS fundraiser @ JuggHeads Growlers & Pints (W-S), 5 p.m.
Grab a beer and support a great cause at the same time — what more could you ask for? A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Food will be available from Food Freaks food truck.
Cooking class: Gnocchi @ Maple Chase & Country Club (W-S), 6:30 p.m.
In this cooking class taught by Chef Sean Wehr, you’ll learn how to prepare potato gnocchi and ricotta gnocchi with paired sauces. Participants can also sample various dishes and wines.
FRIDAY
Vincent Crenshaw @ Corpening Plaza (W-S), 6 p.m.
Winston-Salem’s downtown summer music series, downtown Jazz hosts, multi-instrumentalist Vincent Crenshaw as he performs live with his band Grooveology.
Guns N’ Roses @ BB&T Field (W-S), 6:30 p.m.
Guests are invited to come out and see Guns N’ Roses rock out on the on the gridiron on their not in this lifetime tour. This tour features the classic members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.
Lucinda Williams @ SECCA (W-S), 7 p.m.
The legendary rock, folk and country music singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams takes over SECCA. Food trucks will be on hand, and Foothills Brewing will provide beverages.
Art of Edible Arrangements @ Something Barowed Candy Bar Station (GSO), 7 p.m.
Learn to make your own edible arrangement, while relaxing and connecting with other guests. Food and beverages will be provided.
David Feherty @ Carolina Theatre (GSO), 7:30 p.m.
Former professional golfer David Feherty brings his one-man comedy show to the main stage at Carolina Theatre.
SATURDAY
Bring your own piece to paint @ Total Bliss (GSO), 10 a.m.
Bring your own piece of furniture or accessory to paint and transform into a personalized work of art with help from the crew at Total Bliss.
Nutrition & cooking workshop for cancer survivors @ Stocked Pot & Co. Cooking School (W-S), 10 a.m.
Dietitian Julie Lanford leads this special workshop designed for cancer survivors. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about nourishing food choices and techniques to prepare healthier recipes.
Stained glass dragonfly workshop @ Sawtooth School for Visual Art (W-S), 10 a.m.
Create a three-dimensional dragonfly with stained glass. Learn the copper foil method to create the stained glass. Materials are included and guests are encouraged to bring their own bag lunch or snacks.
Seafood Festival @ Meridian Restaurant (W-S), noon
This family-friendly annual event includes live music, beer and dozens of seafood options. The full bar will be available inside the classy restaurant, and there will also be a kids area with various activities.
Craft City Sip-In anniversary @ Craft City Sip-In (GSO), noon
Celebrate Craft City’s second year with dozens of beer selections and live performances by the Ends and Ded Mullet.
Anatomy Yoga: The Shoulder Girdle @ Triad Yoga Institute (GSO), 2 p.m.
Take a closer look at the muscles in the shoulder and how they create movement and give your body support.
NCBA Golden Spikes tryouts @ NC Baseball Academy (GSO), Aug. 13, 3 p.m.
The NC Baseball Academy holds tryouts for the Golden Spikes college prospect teams. Ballers who make the team will have the opportunity to play in front of college coaches and professional scouts.