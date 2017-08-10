The Weekender: The Gun’s N Roses Edition

Welcome to the jungle

I hope this doesn’t offend anyone but, I just found out the song Welcome to the Jungle was by Gun’s N Roses. I know this may be an insult to the rock gods out there, but let’s just say that I am enlightened and I may have to check them out this Friday at BB&T Field, see you there!

THURSDAY

MS fundraiser @ JuggHeads Growlers & Pints (W-S), 5 p.m.

Grab a beer and support a great cause at the same time — what more could you ask for? A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Food will be available from Food Freaks food truck.

Cooking class: Gnocchi @ Maple Chase & Country Club (W-S), 6:30 p.m.

In this cooking class taught by Chef Sean Wehr, you’ll learn how to prepare potato gnocchi and ricotta gnocchi with paired sauces. Participants can also sample various dishes and wines.

FRIDAY

Vincent Crenshaw @ Corpening Plaza (W-S), 6 p.m.

Winston-Salem’s downtown summer music series, downtown Jazz hosts, multi-instrumentalist Vincent Crenshaw as he performs live with his band Grooveology.

Guns N’ Roses @ BB&T Field (W-S), 6:30 p.m.

Guests are invited to come out and see Guns N’ Roses rock out on the on the gridiron on their not in this lifetime tour. This tour features the classic members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

Lucinda Williams @ SECCA (W-S), 7 p.m.

The legendary rock, folk and country music singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams takes over SECCA. Food trucks will be on hand, and Foothills Brewing will provide beverages.

Art of Edible Arrangements @ Something Barowed Candy Bar Station (GSO), 7 p.m.

Learn to make your own edible arrangement, while relaxing and connecting with other guests. Food and beverages will be provided.

David Feherty @ Carolina Theatre (GSO), 7:30 p.m.

Former professional golfer David Feherty brings his one-man comedy show to the main stage at Carolina Theatre.

SATURDAY

Bring your own piece to paint @ Total Bliss (GSO), 10 a.m.

Bring your own piece of furniture or accessory to paint and transform into a personalized work of art with help from the crew at Total Bliss.

Nutrition & cooking workshop for cancer survivors @ Stocked Pot & Co. Cooking School (W-S), 10 a.m.

Dietitian Julie Lanford leads this special workshop designed for cancer survivors. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about nourishing food choices and techniques to prepare healthier recipes.